OUTDOORS: Bush planes open frontiers

At the age of 10, I flew on one of these in Ontario, and for a while, wanted to be a bush pilot. (Tallgirl /Wikimedia Commons)

 

 

Most of my childhood friends wanted to be a ball player or an astronaut when they grew up. For a while, I considered a career as a big-league ball player. With my eagle-like vision, no pitcher could ever get a baseball past my powerful swing, but my love of the outdoors took over. 

What I really wanted to be was a professional hunter, or PH, in Africa. Pointing out dangerous game, distant and well camouflaged, to hunting clients with my superb eyesight, and saving the client from a charging elephant or buffalo, with amazing accuracy with my finely crafted double rifle.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?