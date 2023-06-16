OUTDOORS: Bush planes open frontiers

Most of my childhood friends wanted to be a ball player or an astronaut when they grew up. For a while, I considered a career as a big-league ball player. With my eagle-like vision, no pitcher could ever get a baseball past my powerful swing, but my love of the outdoors took over.
What I really wanted to be was a professional hunter, or PH, in Africa. Pointing out dangerous game, distant and well camouflaged, to hunting clients with my superb eyesight, and saving the client from a charging elephant or buffalo, with amazing accuracy with my finely crafted double rifle.
Those dreams came to a crashing halt, somewhere in the fourth grade. The blackboard went completely fuzzy, as did everything else in the world. It was so difficult to see, that I started running into things when I walked. I assumed it was a communist plot, but my grandmother thought otherwise.
I was carried off to an eye doctor who diagnosed the problem as nearsightedness and fitted me with a pair of glasses. So much for my hunting career. Who wants a dangerous-game hunting guide who walks into trees and has the nickname “four eyes?”
After that, I thought about being a bush pilot. These courageous people fly outdoor folks deep into the wilderness, landing on gravel bars in rivers, dropping them off, and coming back for them when their adventure was over. It sounded like a pretty good way to make a living and have some fun at the same time.
In days gone by, the true wilderness was only accessible on foot or horseback. The bush planes changed all of that, making the wildest backcountry accessible to anyone with a wallet fat enough to afford the charter.
When I was 10, my father took me on a trip to northwest Ontario for some fishing. The camp we stayed at was only accessible by air, being on an island in a large flowage called the Manitou.
The plane was a de Havilland Beaver float or pontoon plane that took off and landed on the water. It was an hour and a half flight, never climbing above 2000 feet, and a remarkable experience.
The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver was first built in 1947 and was considered the “best bush plane ever built” by many. This plane was instrumental in opening up wilderness frontiers to sporting people since its introduction. The company built around 1600 of them before ceasing production in 1967. Many of them are still in service today, carrying people deep into the wilderness.
The aircraft that really opened up our access to the wild country was the de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter. DHC had a great reputation for building sturdy bush planes, like the DHC-2 Beaver, and decided to make a utility commuter plane that could operate nearly anywhere.
When the first Twin Otter was introduced in 1966, it could be ordered from the factory fitted with floats, skis, or typical landing gear. From the onset, the Twin Otter was a hit in the remote regions of Alaska and Northern Canada. This aircraft opened up air service to many small communities that were not profitable for the larger airlines. Anyone with a few years under their belt and has hunted or fished in the far northern regions, has some experience with a Twin Otter.
DHC was sold to Boeing in 1986 and the new company stopped making the plane, despite promises made to the Canadian government to keep building the aircraft. This airplane was so perfect for travel in the wilderness that it was reborn by Viking Air, who digitally scanned old plane parts so they could be reproduced. The first Viking Twin Otter took to the skies in 2010 and many more have been built since then.
I still like the old flying in the old DHC Twin Otter and the DHC-2 Beavers, and many are still in existence and transporting people to wilderness destinations on a daily basis. A used DHC Beaver will run you about $1.2 million to purchase. To charter one costs around $850 an hour.
The new Twin Otter will set you back 6 million if you want to purchase it or can be chartered for $3,750.00 an hour. You can carry 19 people plus gear on that Otter, so the costs are really not that out of line.
Many hunting and fishing camps do not have suitable landing areas for fixed wing aircraft, and this is where the helicopter has really taken off. While hunting Caribou in Quebec, all the hunters were brought to camp on a helicopter. Later during our stay, some of us were flown to another area to hunt, as the migration was many miles away from camp.
I flew in a helicopter in Newfoundland on a moose hunt a few years ago. We drove to a pick-up place, and the four-seater chopper carried us, our food and gear, an hour away into the Gireaux Wilderness area. Ten days later, the pilot returned and carried us, and all the gear, back to the drop zone.
Bush pilots are interesting people. They all have a strange sense of humor, and they are all very courageous, flying into desolate and dangerous areas, dropping off their passengers and flying back alone. Most of these pilots have made crash or emergency landings in their career, and some even live to talk about it.
If you ever have the opportunity to go to a wilderness area, and a bush plane is part of the deal, I strongly recommend you do it. The old saying “getting there is half the fun” really describes it. It is a fantastic part of the adventure. I remember flying out on a helicopter, so crowded we had antlers, hunting rifles and other gear, in our laps for the flight out.
I never became a professional hunter or a bush pilot but there is still time. All I need is permission from my wife, but like everything else, most of my good ideas die in sub committee.
