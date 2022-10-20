I was on one of those hunting trips that made me wish I was a golfer instead. We were hunting mountain goats in an area of British Columbia where every inch of terrain was earned. Everything was uphill or downhill, with nothing even slightly resembling level ground. We crossed several talus slope, where one misstep and I would be the star in one of those this happened to my late friend stories.
Making matters worse, we carried everything with us, on our packs. Every item, from food, clothes, sleeping bags, rifles, and the list goes on. We made camp in a new place every evening, then packed it all up in the morning, and off we went. Evening camp was made where the first of the three of us collapsed from the load of the pack.
I would spend the night taking ibuprofen and soaking in Absorbine Junior, all in an attempt to hit it again the next morning, with a smile. Little did I know then, but a few minor adjustments to my gear, and our methods, would have saved me much pain.
First mistake was the amount of food I carried. Most people overdue the amount of food they think they will consume on a trip, and I was very much a case in point. I could have fed a fire squad with what I crammed in my pack.
Lay out all your meals for each day separately, and actually visualize what you will eat that particular day, then wrap up each day individually. Plan for about 1 ½ pounds of food, per person, each day, roughly 3,000 calories. Perhaps add an extra day to what you think you need. Freeze dried and dehydrated foods fill this need nicely.
Divvy up the community gear equally between all the members of your group. One person should not get stuck with the cookware, food, tent, stove and fuel, unless of course, he is extremely strong. Don’t be a hero, carry an equal share and let everyone take part.
If you are going to be hiking at altitude, make sure you are well acclimated before you go. When you live at 6m000 feet, it still takes a day or two to get used to 8,500 feet. While on the track, snack often and drink plenty of water. Altitude sickness is something to take seriously. On our hunt, we did not stop to rehydrate often enough, and we paid the price in overexertion.
When you begin puffing at altitude, take a tip from long-range shooters, and breathe properly. Take a deep, deep breath, well into your midsection, then exhale very forcefully, like you are blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. This exercise purges carbon dioxide from your lungs, and fills your muscles with oxygen, helping you feel better as you exert.
Each day was a new experience in pain. My shoulders would kill me one day, and the next day my lower back would revolt. It all boils down to making the pack fit you properly.
Remember that your pack should never exceed 30% of your body weight, and the pack should be designed to carry that amount of weight. Don’t expect a discount store daypack to comfortably carry 60 pounds of food and gear, it just is not going to work.
If your shoulders are hurting, loosen the shoulder straps until you feel the weight settle onto your hips. Shoulder straps should carry no more than 30% of the load. The straps should be taut, but not overly tight. If you are experiencing pinching or cramping, you have too much weight on your shoulders and it is time to readjust. Don’t wait, adjust as soon as the pain starts.
If you have numb fingers, it is a sign that the shoulder straps are the cause. Too much pressure on your shoulders will hinder the blood flow to your hands, causing that tingling sensation. Loosen the straps, then tighten the sternum strap to reduce the backward pulling. If you are slinging a heavy rifle, that could also be the cause. Consider attaching the rifle to you pack in a pack sling made especially for rifles.
When your back starts to ache, it is most likely because you do not have the hip belt adjusted properly. The center of the hip belt should line up with the pointy part of your hip bones. Lower or raise the hip belt as needed and make it snug. Then adjust the shoulder straps accordingly.
I would mention that it is a good idea to do a gear shakedown at home, before the big trip. I bought one of those new, very lightweight, and rather expensive jet fire stoves and a handful of fuel canisters. I spent half the first night trying to get the fool thing to work, to no avail. I lugged that thing around for a week and it never did work. Fortunately, one of the other guys brought a stove and we all shared, otherwise it is pretty tough to eat dehydrated food with no way to cook it.
Same goes for tents and sleeping bags. Check them all out before you go, especially if you have not used them in a while. You don’t want to discover that your lightweight mountain tent has an extraordinary view of the stars during a torrential downpour.
The last thing I would mention is to know your limits and don’t push the limits. We really overdid each day because we wanted to cover lots of ground and find a mountain goat. We did eventually find goats, but what we also found was that our bodies were revolting to the strenuous over-exercise, thereby sapping any enjoyment we would have enjoyed with the trip. Slow down and take it easy.
I’m glad I took that trip when I was younger because today, they would probably leave me up there under a pile of rocks with a grave marker on top. Looking back on that trip a decade later, and in a melancholy way, I wish I did go golfing instead of that miserable trek. Not really, even a bad hunting trip is still a good time.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a Director and Public Information Officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
