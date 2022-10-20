backcountry carrying a pack

When you have to pack in the backcountry, there is a right way and a painful way.

 (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

I was on one of those hunting trips that made me wish I was a golfer instead. We were hunting mountain goats in an area of British Columbia where every inch of terrain was earned. Everything was uphill or downhill, with nothing even slightly resembling level ground. We crossed several talus slope, where one misstep and I would be the star in one of those this happened to my late friend stories.

Making matters worse, we carried everything with us, on our packs. Every item, from food, clothes, sleeping bags, rifles, and the list goes on. We made camp in a new place every evening, then packed it all up in the morning, and off we went. Evening camp was made where the first of the three of us collapsed from the load of the pack.



