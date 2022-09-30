OUTDOORS: Chainsaws come in handy

I was out in the shop, trying to fire up the old chainsaw, and had my little granddaughter along to help. And a big help she was, asking thousands of questions, like “Why is there air?”
I finally convinced her to go in the house because her Granny was making fresh chocolate chip cookies. After several minutes of aggravation from an obstinate chainsaw, I also retreated to the house for cookies. Upon entering the kitchen, I heard the little informant tattle to her Granny, “And Pa said a really bad word while he was trying to start the chainsaw.”
Granny shot me one of those looks, you married guys know the one, the look, and she asked accusingly, “You didn’t say that word in front of your sweet and innocent little granddaughter, did you?”
“Yeah,” I said, “but the chainsaw won’t start unless it hears that word a few times.”
Convinced that she had ruined my self-worth sufficiently, Granny took the plate of cookies and left the room. The little informant, with a cookie in each hand, followed her out of the room, but not before she stuck her tongue out at me. I never did get a cookie.
One thing that has saved my bacon on numerous occasions in the great outdoors is a chainsaw. In the past several years alone, there have been times when the good old saw had to be fired up and clear a path.
Couple years ago, we had a rough windstorm in town. These windy days are all too common in the spring, especially when folks are trying to burn ditches and fields, the wind gods let loose. Anyway, we went up Divide Road, only to find many areas completely impassable because of trees that had been blown down by the high winds the night before. We found a few campers that were up there during the storm and could not get home until the roads were cleared. The chainsaw in the back of the truck saved the day.
Going camping, whether you are tenting it, sleeping under the stars, or bringing a luxury motorhome, should be easy, stressless, and relaxing. That after all, is why you go camping. That’s why a chainsaw should be part of your kit.
Obviously, a backpacker can’t carry along a 20-inch gas powered chainsaw into the woods, lest he bring along a pack horse to carry it. He can, however, bring along a small hand operated Sportsman Pocket Saw, which instead of gas, uses you as the power.
When space allows, a gas-powered chainsaw is the best. I keep one in the box of my truck most times when we head up in the hills. If we are camping in an area where it is permissible to have a fire and collect your own firewood, you’ll need the right tools for the job.
Smaller wood is okay for starting a fire, but if you want real heat and good coals for cooking, you are going to need some solid pieces of wood. That means you are going to want a chainsaw and a sharp axe to split some of that wood up.
I prefer the gas-powered chainsaws over the battery-operated ones. Seems whenever I need a saw, the batteries would be dead, and I don’t carry a generator or a long enough extension cord to reach all the way back home to charge it.
I have found that for a camping saw, the 16-inch size is just about right. If you really know what you are doing with a saw, the 20-inch size is better, but that is more saw than most recreationists can handle. I prefer the Stihl or the Husqvarna over the cheaper brands.
Many of the cheaper brands are the throwaway types, where it costs more to fix them than to repair. If you invest in a quality saw, it will take care of your outdoors needs for many years, provided you maintain it regularly.
“Maintain” means emptying the fuel from the tank and carb when not in use. Gas goes bad and clogs up the whole works, often preventing the saw from starting when needed. You can also prevent much of these problems by using the canned gasoline with the additives for keeping the fuel fresh and having just the right amount of two-stroke oil premixed. Some of these prepared fuel cans have a 10-year shelf life if unopened. A couple cans of them and a jug of chain and bar oil, and you are set.
Chainsaws can be very dangerous, especially from saw kickback. Several of the saws come with an anti-kickback chain. Before you use your new saw, make sure you get some proper instruction in the use of the saw. Safety in operation is key as you don’t need to get cut by a saw, especially in the backcountry.
You will want some safety equipment as well. Always wear goggles to protect your eyes from the flying chips. A good pair of leather gloves will keep your hands safe. For serious cutting, consider a pair of chaps to protect your legs from the blade and kickback.
Like anything else, keep the saw properly maintained. That should include a sharpening of the blades and an annual tune-up of the motor. You don’t want to have the saw not start when you really need it.
I better get back to working on my saw. I probably have to use the word a few more times because this old saw just likes to hear it before starting. I just better make sure the little informant is not around.
