OUTDOORS: Chainsaws come in handy

Every outdoors person should have a chainsaw in the 'possibles' bag. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

I was out in the shop, trying to fire up the old chainsaw, and had my little granddaughter along to help. And a big help she was, asking thousands of questions, like “Why is there air?”

I finally convinced her to go in the house because her Granny was making fresh chocolate chip cookies. After several minutes of aggravation from an obstinate chainsaw, I also retreated to the house for cookies. Upon entering the kitchen, I heard the little informant tattle to her Granny, “And Pa said a really bad word while he was trying to start the chainsaw.”



