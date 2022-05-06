OUTDOORS: Chasing the mighty musky

In the early 1950s, a select group of people brought musky fishing to the forefront of the fishing world. People like Jerry Tricomi, Tony Rizzo, and Bill Gleason, traveled the northern waters of the United States and Canada in pursuit of this great fish.
Then came Len and Betty Hartman, who spent all their free time chasing record book muskies. They were successful in setting 5 records and boating almost 4,000 fish during their career. The couple wrote books, magazine articles, and were guests on outdoor television shows. Together they put the musky center stage and inspired many other people to chase them. My father was one of the inspired people.
My dad did not hunt but he sure did fish. He spent every free moment, every day of vacation, and a few days when he called in “sick,” out chasing the elusive musky. Dawn to dusk, rain or shine, cold or hot, the man stayed on the boat. Starting in the mid 1960s, he had a small boy by his side. We traveled to Northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ontario, all in pursuit of this fish. At the time, I hated it. Let me explain.
Esox masquinongy of the Esocidae family, is affectionately knows as the muskellunge, or musky for short. The musky is a very popular gamefish, and many anglers dedicate themselves to fishing for them exclusively. The musky is very elusive, with an unpredictable behavior, and one of the most difficult fish in the world to catch.
It is estimated that it takes 100 hours of fishing, on average, for an angler to catch a legal-size musky. That equates to 10,000 casts using artificial baits like large plugs and bucktail spinners. The lures are considerably larger than the ones we might use for trout, and the rods are studier, equipped with reels loaded with 20-pound test line, and upwards.
Stand in a boat, tie a cinder block to a rope and hang it from your neck, and toss the brick around all day, and you will get the idea what it is like to fish for these creatures. A 14-hour day on the water is considered successful if you see one behind your bait, called a follow. Now you understand why, as a youngster, it was more exciting to go up town and watch haircuts.
Many people have fished for them for years, and never caught one. However, the sight of even a 10-pounder will set your knees to knocking. Powerful jaws stacked with hundreds of needle-like teeth will cut through the heaviest line in a single chomp. They are strong, strike with incredible violence, and very acrobatic as they blow out of the water, and the sight is addictive to people who pursue them.
Colorado stocks a number of reservoirs on the eastern slope with tiger muskies. Evergreen, Antero, Pinewood, Big Creek, and Gross are all reservoirs with a catchable population of these great fish. The Wray Fish Hatchery is responsible for raising Colorado’s tiger musky before they are stocked. These hybrid fish come to Colorado through a trade program with Nebraska.
The tiger musky is a hybrid, being a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge. It has irregular, dark colored vertical markings on a light background, with a long snout. They differ from a northern pike in the fact that, since they are a hybrid, they are sterile and cannot reproduce.
In 2019, Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocked 15,000 tiger muskies into 29 different bodies of water. The fish are stocked into waters open to sport fishing to control the white and longnose sucker populations. Musky are not stocked into rivers or streams. All stockings are done in the late summer months.
The Colorado musky grows quite quickly in our waters. Technicians at Gross Reservoir found a tiger musky that was stocked in 2018 at 7 inches in length, had reached 18 inches in just one year, so they do grow quickly.
The bag and possession limit for tiger musky in Colorado is one fish, and it must be 36 inches in length, or longer. A 36-incher will push the scales to close to 10 pounds. The state record for the biggest tiger musky caught in Colorado is 40 pounds, 2 ounces, caught by Jason Potter at Quincy Reservoir in Arapahoe County in 1994.
The world record musky stands at just shy of 70 pounds for a fish caught in the St. Lawrence Seaway. Musky over 100 pounds have been caught in nets over the years. One fish weighing 103 pounds was netted in Lake Minocqua in Northern Wisconsin. The fish was released alive back into the lake.
There is not a great deal of anglers who come to Colorado to chase this magnificent fish, but they do have a following here. The old timers in the game spend their angling hours in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ontario. With very little angling pressure, Colorado can reward someone who puts their time in.
I have never fished for musky in Colorado, but I may try it in the future. I hated fishing for musky as a kid because of the hours of sheer boredom in the bow of a boat. Hated I say, until I caught my first one in 1968. After that, I was addicted to musky fishing and went on to catch well over a hundred in a 20-year time span.
I stopped fishing for musky when I discovered tarpon in the Florida Keys. One hookup with a tarpon and I had a new addiction. Now that I am back home in Colorado, I think I need to take a trip to the other side of the state and rekindle a relationship with an old friend, the tiger musky.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org