During my years in the Florida Keys, we lived by the weather forecast. This was before cell phones had an app for weather and severe weather alerts, all the things that take away the element of surprise of bad weather.
We ran fishing charters, both flats fishing and offshore with sport fishing boats. Every morning before heading out with our parties, we listened to the weather forecast on the VHF radio on the boat. We paid strict attention to the tides, sea forecast for wind speed and direction, and the resultant wave height. Loaded with that information, we took to the high seas in pursuit of game fish.
One particular trip, we had a party out 27 miles from shore. Our crew was chasing blue marlin and having a grand time in the light 2-foot chop of the seas. Over the VHF radio came a Securite warning. Securite is a radio call that issues a navigational warning for various issues, including weather that may present a life-threatening emergency. It is the kind of thing you don’t want to hear on a pleasant offshore fishing trip.
This particular warning was for a severe thunderstorm producing blinding rain and winds in excess of 70 mph. The seas were forecast to transcend from a fine and pleasant 2-foot chop to a fresh to frightening 12-to-15-foot nightmare. 15 feet is a lot of wave height for someone in a 25-foot boat. Our vessel was 45 feet in length, but that is still a lot of waves.
We made our way back to the docks safely, having aged a few years from the worry of white knuckling it home for the last 4 hours. The charter fleet lost 2 boats in that storm. Fortunately, the Coast Guard saved all the people, but a half million dollars of fishing boats and equipment became a new artificial reef.
Since returning to my Colorado home, I admit that I have become somewhat complacent about the weather. Around town, we usually don’t have any kind of weather emergency that could prevent you from arriving at your desired destination. If, however, your travels will take you into the nearby mountain regions and passes, you might want to give a little look before you leap.
Last year, I spent the first week of December in Eastern Kansas hunting whitetail deer. The weather there was unseasonably warm and pleasant. It was just the kind of weather to make you complacent about forecasts and travel. When the hunt was over, I piled into my truck at dark-thirty, pointed it on the highway to Colorado, and let him rip.
Everything went pretty well and uneventful for the normally 12-hour drive until I noticed snow falling near Canon City. By the time I reached Salida, it was piling up pretty good. I have no idea what possessed me to think that things might get a bit better as I trudged on, but it was not a good management decision as I spent the next 5 hours on the uphill side of 21 miles of hell, known as Monarch Pass.
There is really no excuse to be taken by surprise with the technology we have at our fingertips. Sure, there is the freak storm that catches everyone with his or her proverbial pants down, but generally we have a heads up for what to expect.
I am not a fan of the television weather forecasts on the news. They spend too much time on the entertainment factor, and not enough on the accuracy of their forecasts. The same could be said about the majority of the weather apps you can install on your phone.
I use at least 2 weather apps on my phone, and before taking a trip, I compare them both. I prefer the NOAA app, which is the basic forecast from the National Weather Service. The other app is called Weather Forecast 2020.
I have found both of these apps to be far more accurate than AccuWeather, Weather Channel or Weatherbug. They also don’t have all those annoying advertisements that aggravate you so bad you forget why you looked at your phone.
The other nice feature about these apps is that you can plug in other locations, other than home. If you are planning a trip that will take you into the mountains, you can check conditions and the forecast of various towns along the way. You might find out that Montrose is expected to have a passing rain shower, but Salida is expecting a foot of snow. Forewarned is forearmed.
Another fantastic website to have in your phone or home computer is the official Colorado State web portal, called COtrip. (www.cotrip.org) On this site you will find route information, construction sites, travel alerts and other announcements that may affect your trip.
The best feature I have found is the Interactive Map that features cameras showing a live view from hundreds of locations around the state. You can actually bring up a camera on a mountain pass you have to cross, and actually see what the road and weather conditions are, in real-time.
When making a trip across our State during the winter months, I actually check the roads ahead of me using these cameras. This gives me the chance to take an alternate route, pull over and wait it out, or trudge onward.
Having all this technology makes it a lot safer to venture out on the roads, especially during the winter months. It also takes away that surprised feeling you get in your gut as you start up a pass in a blinding snow, when 2 miles ago the sun was out. If you know of any other apps that may help outdoor folks in their winter travels, I would love to hear from you. I just need to remember to not get complacent and check the cameras and forecast.
