I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the fantastic selection of holiday plants this year! And why not?
I think Christmas plants can be a perfect addition to brighten your home or office and are a great way to say “Merry Christmas!” to a friend. They just seem to add a bit of warmth and festive color for the holidays.
The longevity and happiness of your plant begins well before you ever bring it home. For example, there are plants that prefer cool, sunny locations and others that will tolerate warm, sunny, dry conditions.
Knowing the plant’s needs and choosing one that is suited for its new environment can be important. Choosing healthy plants and keeping them warm and protected during their journey from the store to their new home can also be a matter of life or death to the plants.
It seems like poinsettias have become as much a part of our holiday traditions as some of our favorite classic movies. I think it’s interesting that such a holiday favorite is actually native to Mexico where the Aztecs cultivated them and used the bracts (red leaves) for a reddish-purple dye and the latex (white glue-looking “sap”) to counteract fever.
The plant also played a part in midwinter celebrations representing purity and blood sacrifices. Long story made short, Joel Poinsett brought some to the U.S. in 1828 and they began to become popular plants.
But in the 1960s media promotions, specifically the Tonight Show and the Bob Hope Christmas Specials, made the plant rapidly became one of our most beloved Christmas plants.
If you’re buying a poinsettia, choose one with bright yellow centers that haven’t shed their pollen. Pass up plants that are light green colored or have yellow or dead leaves.
They can be a little fussy when it comes to watering, so remove the foil or poke a hole in the foil sleeve to allow any excess water to drain because they don’t like to stand in water.
Water it when the soil feels dry to the touch. The plant will appreciate a bright location but does not want to be set in hot, direct sunlight. The new hybrid poinsettias can keep blooming well into spring.
Another all time Christmas favorite has to be amaryllis. I just couldn’t pass up buying one of the cute little guys all decked out in a holiday sweater. It can take a bulb with no new growth eight to 12 weeks until it blooms, so the bulbs you buy now may not be blooming in time for Christmas, but that’s OK with most of us. I’ll just enjoy my little guy in his cute sweater. A bulb that’s blooming or about to bloom may be a better choice if you want blooms for Christmas.
I think they have such great flowers that they’re a welcome sight no matter when they bloom; especially if it’s in the dark days of winter. To keep them blooming longer, avoid placing them in direct sunlight when they’re blooming.
These guys like to grow in a tight container with about only 1 inch of space between the bulb and the edge of the pot with the top half of the bulb planted above the soil line.
Heavy clay pots work well for amaryllis because they can become top heavy when they’re blooming. Water them when the soil becomes dry to the touch, but don’t let them stand in water.
Another plant that I’m seeing in all the stores is rosemary. Some are shaped like little Christmas trees or topiary trees and can be as tasty as they are festive. Keeping in mind that most rosemary is native to the Mediterranean costal regions can be helpful.
Providing them a cool, sunny location in your home that somewhat mimics their homeland is ideal. Because they can withstand the salty coastal sprays of water, they can easily tolerate our alkaline water.
However, they do not like to become dry and will let you know that they require more moisture with the presence of brown leaf tips. When spring arrives, and the danger of frost has passed, the plant can be placed outside for summer enjoyment. Just remember to bring it indoors again before winter arrives.
Cyclamen are one of my favorite plants, with interesting flowers that look as if they have been turned inside out, towering above the heart-shaped leaves. If you take proper care of these plants they may bloom well into April. These plants prefer a cool sunny location in the home with daytime temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees and nighttime temperatures of around 50 degrees.
Filtered sunlight, or a location near an east or north-facing window is ideal for these plants. It’s best to keep these plants moist while they’re flowering but you need to keep the water off the crown and leaves of the plant when you water it.
Watering the plant from the bottom of the pot and letting the water absorb up to the plant is recommended. It’s inevitable that they will eventually stop flowering, turn yellow, and rest.
This can be an extremely difficult plant to get to bloom again and most people throw them out when they finish blooming, but I hate to toss any plant unless I have to.
Christmas cactus is one of the plants where knowing a bit about their native habitat helps to understand their needs. When most of us think of cactus we conger up images of hot, dry, desert areas, so it may surprise you to learn that Christmas cactus are actually native to the jungles of South America where they can be found growing in rocks and crevices in tree trunks.
It’s here where leaves and other organic materials accumulate making an ideal place for plants to grow.
This is hardly the arid, desert environment cactus usually bring to mind, but this does not mean we need to treat our Christmas cactus like a tender tropical. On the contrary, they thrive on a bit of neglect.
Tough as they are, you need to give your cactus a bright location with temperatures around 60 to 70 degrees and keep the soil moist during the flowering period.
Should the soil become too dry or be kept too wet, wilting or blossom drop may result. Drafts, whether warm or cold, can also cause buds to drop. Once your plant has begun to flower it prefers not being moved to a new location.
During the summer months your plant prefers indirect or filtered light, moist soil, and a monthly fertilizing with a one-quarter-strength solution of houseplant food. It will need to rest in the fall to encourage it to produce flowers. This can be done by allowing the plant to become dry in mid to late September.
It’s very important to keep the plant cool during this rest. At this time you should move it to brighter light and fertilize with a weak solution when new growth emerges. Keep your plant in a cool room, about 50 degrees with no artificial light during the night hours during September and October.
This is almost the same treatment used to encourage poinsettia’s to bloom, except poinsettias prefer warmer temperatures. Christmas cactus can easily be propagated by leaf cuttings containing at least two stem segments.
There are just so many plants to choose from this year. Orchids and chrysanthemums are making an appearance as popular Christmas plants and really aren’t difficult to care for.
I even saw a variegated white and green striped spider plant in a container with a red poinsettias, a variegated white and green dieffenbachia in a festive container with red Kalanchoe. That was festive!
Granted, these plants won’t want to be long-term friends in the container, but they could always be separated and repotted for longer-term happiness.
Sure, you buy an arrangement at Christmas time, but a holiday plant will can give you months of enjoyment. So why not find a plant that’s just right for the occasion and can say “Merry Christmas!” well after the decorations are put away.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator, ISA-certified arborist and advanced master gardener.