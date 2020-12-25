As we celebrate the holiday season, I wonder if you’ve given any thought to the Christmas traditions that we have at this festive time of year, and their origins. It may interest you to know that many of these traditions have been a part of the culture for centuries.
Because America is such a melting pot of cultures, we have a variety of traditions that were brought to our country from around the world. Most are several centuries old. Here are just a few that I thought might be interesting to gardeners.
Today, evergreens are used as garland, as boughs, wreaths, and in a variety of decorative ways. We find them to be a pleasant seasonal addition, perhaps because they’re pretty and festive, but where did this tradition come from? I think it’s safe to say, as much as we like evergreens, we don’t worship them, but the Egyptian people did. When the winter solstice arrived, they brought evergreen boughs, dates, and palm branches into their homes to symbolize life’s triumph over death. Perhaps this custom was adopted from this.
Another theory is that many centuries ago, in Great Britain, ancient Celtic priests, called Druids, used evergreens during mysterious winter solstice rituals. The Druids used what they called, “holly mistletoe” as symbols of eternal life, and placed evergreen branches over doors to keep evil spirits out. Maybe the idea of using evergreens in this way never really died out. We may have simply forgotten what started it.
The Romans celebrated the winter solstice with a feast known as Saturnalia in honor of Saturnus, the god of agriculture. During this time, they decorated their homes with greens and candles and exchanged gifts. They gave gifts such as coins for prosperity, pastries for happiness, and lamps to light a person’s journey through life. Whatever the reason, most people still find that evergreens definitely help create a festive atmosphere.
Christmas wreaths are an interesting evergreen tradition that dates back centuries. The ancient Greeks awarded athletes a victory wreath, made from a wild olive tree. This was considered a very valuable prize that was worn on their heads. Wreaths were also used in ancient Rome. The Romans used the wreath as a sign of victory in battles. The wreath was then hung on the door to advertise their status.
While the wreath has been used throughout history for many purposes, I think one of the more interesting uses can be found in an ancient custom that featured different floral arrangements in the wreath. The arranged wreaths were hung on the door to identify different family homes, the way we now use house numbers. Perhaps the wreath on your door has its origins in one of these customs.
Have you ever wondered why we have a tradition of kissing under Mistletoe? As you may have read in my previous article, mistletoe is actually a parasitic plant that grows in the tops of trees. There was an ancient belief that mistletoe was propagated from bird droppings next to the tree. To make a long story short, the existence of mistletoe had a history of being associated with magic and mystery. It was thought that mistletoe could bring long life, promote fertility, and guard against poisoning, even though the berries are toxic. Around the time of the New Year, the Druids would collect mistletoe from their “holy oak” tree and offer some as a sacrifice to the gods. A part of it was hung up during a ceremony in which people would stand under it and kiss, showing an end to their old grievances with each other. Although the custom has changed a bit as it was passed down through many cultures and used in several superstitious customs, the practice of kissing under it never completely died out. That is, perhaps until this Covid year.
I’ve read a few different thoughts on how Christmas trees came about. One account tells us that in the late Middle Ages, the Germans and Scandinavians placed evergreen trees inside their homes or just outside the door to show their hopes for the forthcoming spring. Another belief is, in 1500 Martin Luther was walking through the snow-covered woods and was struck with the beauty of a group of evergreens. The snow covered branches with the stars twinkling through them inspired him to set up a small tree indoors while he shared this story with his children. He then decorated the tree with candles (which I do not recommend) and lit them in honor of Christ’s birth. As folks heard about this, they too began decorating trees, and it caught on with the tradition growing more popular throughout the years.
Most people agree that the origin of Christmas trees came from Germany, but in the early 19th century there were few Christmas trees in the U.S. outside of the German communities. It’s said that the Christmas tree first gained popularity in British and American society thanks to Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband. The tradition began when he installed a decorated Christmas tree at Windsor Castle in 1841. Woodcut illustrations of the Royal Family’s tree appeared in London magazines in 1848. Those illustrations, published in America a year later, created the fashionable impression of the Christmas tree in upper-class homes. By the late 1850’s, reports of Christmas trees were appearing in American newspapers. It’s widely agreed that during the years following the Civil War, most American households celebrated the season by decorating a Christmas tree.
It wasn’t until the great depression that Christmas tree farms sprang up due to the fact that nurseries couldn’t sell their trees, so they cut them and used them for Christmas trees. Nursery grown trees became a favorite source for the trees because they were more symmetrical than those found in the wild.
Because of this, Christmas tree farms literally grew, and today over 90% of our cut Christmas trees are grown on Christmas tree farms for the sole purpose of becoming a Christmas tree. Today, there are approximately 25 to 30 million Christmas trees being grown on Christmas tree farms in the U.S. by about 15,000 Christmas tree growers. Over 100,000 people are employed full or part-time in the industry. These farms cover more than 1 million acres of land, which is often unsuited for other crops. They say for every Christmas tree harvested, 1 to 3 seedlings are planted the following spring. It takes the average Christmas tree 4 to 16 years to reach a height of approximately 6 feet, but as these trees grow they aid our environment by reducing the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. More than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs exist throughout the United States so don’t feel bad about buying a freshly cut Christmas tree.
I guess the bottom line is, many of our traditions go back a long way. We seem to keep them around because they’re fun and festive. They help give us a sense of belonging, and just seem to say Merry Christmas!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
