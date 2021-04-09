OUTDOORS COLUMN: Even fishing has to have a few rules

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! To all ye who anticipate fishing in the year 2021. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife fishing brochure is now available!
The informational pamphlet is a compilation of fishing regulations no angler should be without. Listing everything from license requirements to bag limits to special rules for many lakes and rivers in the state, the brochure is a handy guide to know what and what not.
Let’s start with what’s new for 2021. Although the regulations don’t change much from year to year, there can be specific situations where the regulations need some fine tuning.
One change addresses the native trout of Colorado, the cutthroat trout. Cutthroat tend to be located in small creeks and in limited numbers. To give them added protection, a number of creeks have added both a flies and lures only and a catch and release regulation. The brochure lists the specific creeks, all of which are located on the Western Slope.
Other changes include bag and possession limits for whitefish have been changed to 4 bag and 8 possession. Also, there are 11 waters, meaning reservoirs, ponds, lakes, and rivers that have a specific new regulation. However, none of these are in our immediate vicinity.
No changes to the fishing season, which is not the calendar year, but starts April 1 annually to March 31. Time to get a new license! Licenses are valid on a 13 month basis, from March 1 of the current year through March 31 of the following year.
Resident annual license is $36, non-resident annual is $100, a one day resident is $14, with other licenses available for youth, seniors, combination fishing and small game, five day, and second rod. Prices include a 25-cent fee for search-and-rescue and a $1.50 fee for wildlife education fund. A $10 habitat stamp is mandatory.
If you have reached the regulation defined mark of an adult of age 16, a license is required. Both youth 16 and 17 and seniors at 65 (which includes me) get a break with a license for $10.
A half page of definitions will help you sort out the technical side of things, as if fishing should have a technical side. Seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it?
Definitions include artificial flies and lures, chumming, seining, snagging and trotlines to name a few. My favorite is the definition of fishing itself. Fishing is “efforts to take fish” etc. The part I like is how “effort” is casually thrown in there. Some of my fishing days require a tremendous expenditure of effort to catch an enormous amount of nothing!
Besides the traditional rod and reel methods of taking fish, you can try archery, trotlines, spearfishing, jugs, and casting nets. The fine print fails to let me know what is illegal. Just curious.
Threatened and endangered species are off limits. No fishing contests except by permit. Unfortunately, the hatcheries are noted as being closed to fishing. Imagine that. The modern plagues of whirling disease, the zebra mussel, and the New Zealand mud snail infest many waters, plus a few others I could quote but could not pronounce.
Bag and possession limits are static. Generally for trout the limit is four daily and eight possession. Brook trout 8 inches or less are an exception, of which you can keep 10 in addition to the basic four. Kokanee are 10; yellow perch are unlimited on the Western Slope, and to the food network aficionados among us, you can keep an unlimited number of bullfrogs, crawdads, and suckers.
Most of the brochure is devoted to special regulations for numerous waters around the state. Abrams Creek in Eagle Country is the first one listed. I first thought I might ignore that one as it is not close to home. But wait. Use this legal appearing document to your advantage.
The fine print under Abrams Creek says fly and lures only, and that all cutthroat must be returned to the water immediately. Hmmm! Catch and release for cutthroats. We could be onto something here. And the map shows you where! Someday next summer, on my lazy way to somewhere else, maybe a little side trip to Abrams Creek would be in order! Could be a sleeper known only to locals.
Some of our local waters with special fishing regulations are the Gunnison River, Uncompahgre River, the Lake Fork of the Gunnison, and Blue Mesa Reservoir. No limit on reservoir yellow perch at Blue Mesa, smallmouth bass at Ridgway, and pike at Crawford.
Much, much, more info is there such as the Colorado Master Angler program, the Colorado Outdoors magazine, state records, and a fish identification chart. And videos – great stuff.
And it’s free! Pick up the booklet at most any recreational oriented store, the local Montrose CPW office, or go online at cpw.state.co.us/fishing/brochure. Keep a copy in your truck or tackle box or vest. Could be just the informational reference you need someday while cruising the great waters of our state.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer, who has explored Western Colorado for decades.
