One does not have to travel far from downtown Montrose to see birds with a wingspan wider than the height of any NBA basketball player.
Yes, you are correct, the bald eagle is one such bird. Another is the sandhill crane.
A few weeks ago, on a short bike ride on the new Connect Trail through the Colorado Outdoors area (along the Uncompahgre River, north from Spring Creek Boulevard), I was surprised to see a dozen sandhill cranes. Hanging out together, they were enjoying the last hour of sunlight by eating a bit, along the disturbed ground there, not far from U.S. 50.
We can read articles about how little changed they are from the ten million year old fossils of their ancestors. There is a great deal written about the fact that twenty five thousand of them fly through the San Luis Valley twice a year, often 250 miles a day (up to 500 miles a day, with a tailwind). Wildlife scientists have determined that they have up to a 30-year lifespan in the wild, they mate for life, and they memorize their yearly migration routes from southern New Mexico to the greater Yellowstone area, a route which they learn by flying alongside their parents in their first year of life.
However, I found that all of those impressive facts sort of vanished from my thoughts when I recently watched them, by the dozens and by the scores, come flying low over my head at sunset, lowering their landing gear to ease down among hundreds of their buddies in the cornfields north of Olathe.
Or between Austin and Cedaredge. Or just beyond Delta. Or in the 12,000 acres of the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge. Not to mention the almost 15,000 acres of the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, 10 miles further west.
But there goes my science-and-math side of my brain again, seeking numbers to understand it all better. Instead, I will try to convey a memory from last winter, and a feeling for which words cannot do justice.
While backcountry skiing in December on Red Mountain Pass with some pals, all of a sudden we became aware of the “gar-oo-oo” of eighty Rocky Mountain sandhill cranes overhead. (Yes, they were close enough to be counted, using the naked eye). On our climbing skins and skis, we had ascended above that 11,000 feet elevation of the pass, and all of those big birds were hundreds of feet above our heads, circling and calling constantly.
They had approached from the north, likely coming from the Escalante Wildlife Area near Delta. One would think that they must have been the latecomers to their winter migration, since most of them are known to get to the San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado in October, and depart there in early November for their wintering grounds in southern New Mexico.
And yet, these 80 birds spent about 15 minutes before noon on that December day, circling higher and higher over us on the pass, only to then fly back north and disappear in the distance, toward the Uncompahgre Valley from where they had come. Were they just out for the scouting trip, or for the training and exercise, or just for the pleasure of flying?
Knowing that these are birds about three to four feet tall, with a six foot to a seven and a half foot wingspan, it is not hard to imagine that there may be some satisfaction in flying just for the sake of flying, even in winter, even on short rations. This sounds similar to a group of humans enjoying skiing just for the sake of skiing, in the cold air, with only cold food in the packs on our backs.
I admittedly have never been a birder. I have never begun the birdwatcher’s “life-list” of sightings made. Nor have I ever put any effort into learning to distinguish the greater from the lesser from the Canadian versions of the sandhill cranes, all three of which make up those 25,000 cranes which stop over twice a year in the Monte Vista Refuge.
Still, this spring’s mid-March trip to Monte Vista and Alamosa was rewarding, despite being mostly windy, snowy, and cloudy the whole weekend. One amazing reward was seeing the intense athletic leaping and vigorous flapping and deep bowing of the courtship dance, being performed by many pairs of cranes simultaneously.
Seeing such a ritual that is likely millions of years old, as is this type of bird, can turn a person into a spectator of wildlife now and then. Fruitgrower’s Reservoir east of Delta, or Hart’s Basin near Eckert, may well be deserving of spending a September day this fall, to see more surprises of these cranes on the return leg of their biannual migration.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He is surprised at finding the Sandhill Cranes’ behaviors so entertaining and intriguing. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
