OUTDOORS: Coming to grips with poison ivy

I was a high school student in summer band camp the first time I contracted a case of poison ivy. The August sun and humidity compelled us to seek shade under a grove of trees during a break. The ground cover had an abundance of poison ivy leaves. The doctor was duly impressed by my rash, blisters upon blisters, from the tops of my thighs down to my ankles.
Poison ivy has ambushed me in many places and adventures from the eastern to the western parts of our country. After many cases, I have struggled to come up with any tolerance to a plant I have grown to detest.
It can be easy to spot if you are looking for it. Prominent among our childhood warnings is the rhyme, “leaves of three, let them be;” it’s good advice. The rash rises from sap that is usually not present on the leaves unless something (an insect or mammal) has chewed the leaves causing oil to ooze out onto the surface.
Brushing against any part of the plant (especially in mid-summer when the leaves are damaged) with bare skin can transfer the oil. Clothing or dog’s fur can collect the sap and transfer this to your skin, too. The sap can be viable all year, and can linger on clothing for many months. And (there is disagreement among various sources on this) some 60% to 85% of us living in the U.S. are susceptible to the oil.
The key ingredient is urushiol (yur-OO-shee-aal). Like a mixture of spices for a nice marinade in the kitchen, urushiol is an oily mixture of compounds, mostly based with the chemical element carbon. Once on the surface, the skin absorbs the oil and generates an allergic reaction to the carbon concoction that is now embedded.
Lots of oil on your skin will result in a greater allergic reaction. A rash ensues, with blisters filled with pus, which is part of the body’s immune response – like hay fever sneezes but in syrupy form. They can be terribly irritating, but they are part of the healing process. There is no urushiol in the blisters.
The plant goes by the scientific name Toxicodendron radicans. Toxicodendron – Greek meaning poison tree – is the genus for poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. As it turns out, only humans and some primates are intolerant of the sap from these plants.
The first known record mentioning the plant is from seventh-century China. I wonder what rotten words they might have mumbled after developing a rash. They certainly reacted to it, but it seems people of the Pacific Rim nations found ways to cope long before the 600s.
They developed a lacquer from Toxicodendron vernicifluum, the lacquer tree, a close relative to our ivy. Other relatives include cashews, pistachios, and mangoes. The lacquer tree was used, among other purposes, as a means of decorating and preserving wood-made products. Along the way they were able to find some means to withstand their own exposure.
That wasn’t the situation when John Smith wrote about it in early 1600s Jamestown, Virginia. The plant is plentiful in the humid states of the eastern U.S. Smith’s explorations evidently brought him into contact.
His reference suggested that the blisters, though itchy, “after a while pass away of themselves without further harm.” He must have had a mild case.
None of this provides consolation as I stand on the Mesa Creek Trail, downstream from Morrow Point Dam at Cimarron, glaring a patch of wretched foliage. Time once was that I would accept a case of blisters (at least once a summer) and happily charge ahead. I’m less willing to do that now.
Coming to grips with the plant means recognizing that 99.9% of other animal species have immunity. Some of them – deer, bears, rodents – eat the plants. You shouldn’t do that, but they survive with it. Some birds, flickers and woodpeckers among them, feast on the white berries.
Acceptance can be hard to come by, but glowering at the collection of leaves does me no good. I suppose it’s like a case of sunburn, sore muscles, a heat wave, or summer cold that I just need to cope. Should I just hike on? I rationalize the choice; maybe I won’t get that much of a rash.
There could be many things in our natural world that we don’t like – mosquito bites, lightning storms . . . it can be a long list. Perhaps coping and tolerating go hand in hand.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.