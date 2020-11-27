OUTDOORS: Creating Christmas memories

I’ve been thinking how different this Christmas season will be because of the COVID restrictions. But then I thought, why not use this time for something good.
I always enjoyed the band concerts with my kids and grandkids, the Christmas programs, parties, get-togethers and parades during the holidays. I wonder if we’ll still be allowed to do any of these activities this year. I guess it really doesn’t matter one way or another. Why not use this time to have some great family fun or help someone in need?
The first thing that came to my mind was, why not get a permit and go out and cut your own Christmas tree? We’re so fortunate to live in such a beautiful area where we can jump in the car, or truck, and make a fun outing out of finding the perfect Christmas tree.
It’s as easy as calling the Bureau of Land Management office and getting a permit. And they only cost $8 per tree. These permits will allow you to cut pinyon and juniper trees. So why not make some hot chocolate, bundle up, grab your handsaw, some rope and things you’ll need to transport your tree home and create some Christmas memories.
Perhaps you’re thinking killing a perfectly good living tree for a few weeks of enjoyment is not right, but take heart in knowing you’ll actually be helping the forest when you cut a tree. Forests actually benefit from being thinned by removing some of the trees. It helps the forest regenerate and produces healthier trees. It also helps reduce fire danger, which we all learned last summer is a good thing.
You’ll probably need to remove a few lower branches from the base of the tree to allow it to set in the tree stand. Don’t toss those branches aside. Use them for decorating. You can make a spray or wreath. I think there’s something so special about the aroma of fresh cut piñon in the home during the holidays.
Be warned though, piñon sap can be sticky and messy. Wrapping a plastic bag around the base of the tree when transporting it can prevent a sticky mess. You might also want to keep some vegetable or baby oil on hand and a few paper towels to help remove sap that you might get on your fingers or surfaces. Trust me. This works a lot better than soap and water. If you’re using the branches in a wreath or spray, plastic wrap can be secured around the end of the branches to keep sap from damaging surfaces.
One more thing. I’ve discovered the trees always look smaller when they’re out in the forest. It might be a good idea to take a tape measure with you or hold your arms out next to the tree to get an idea of the size of the tree. You probably don’t want to end up with a tree the size of Clark’s tree in the movie “Christmas Vacation.”
After you get your tree home and situated in the house, add water to the tree stand. The tree is going to be thirsty when you first set it up, so check the amount of water in the stand every day for a few days. You’ll find the tree takes up less and less water after a few days. If you don’t want a dry and brittle tree that drops needles everywhere, be sure to make checking the water level of the tree every few days part of your routine.
If you have younger children or grandchildren this could be a perfect opportunity to teach them about trees, the forest and the wildlife that live there. Maybe you’ll find that an outing to find the perfect Christmas tree is so special that you’ll want to make it a part of your Christmas tradition.
Linda Corwine McIntosh in an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator, advanced master gardener.
