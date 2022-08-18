My wife and I are currently making arrangements for a dangerous game safari in Zimbabwe. There is a tremendous amount of paperwork and preparations that must be accomplished for a 21-day trip like this. If you ever decide on a trip like this, be prepared to machete your way through miles of bureaucratic red tape.
In deciding to hunt dangerous game, I have given much thought as to what animal is the most dangerous, as any of the Big 6 can get you a ticket home in the cargo section of the aircraft. Hippos and crocodiles probably kill more people than any of the other animals on the list.
For me, the most dangerous would have to be the cape buffalo. He is not nicknamed the black death because he has a kind disposition. This 2,000-pound wrecking ball looks at you like he already hates you, and many people are in graveyards to prove this point. But even the deadly cape buffalo only kills around 200 people a year.
Without a doubt, the deadliest animal in the world, and he is not a member of the Big 6, would be the mosquito. The lowly mosquito, the bug that sucks blood and transmits viruses from human to human, accounts for 830,000 deaths per year. Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of the Zika virus, dengue, and yellow fever. The majority of deaths from a disease spread by mosquito’s largest killer is from a parasitic infection called malaria.
More than half of the mosquito related malaria deaths occur in Africa, but that number is dropping in recent years due to improved medications and immunizations against the disease. But we are not safe here in Colorado from this creature, as we have our own problems with West Nile and other delightful diseases from this bug.
Scientists have been really busy lately with trying to put a person on Mars and seeing that the planet once had water. If Mars once had water, I am sure they had mosquitoes too. Whenever science quits fooling around with space travel, atoms and molecules, and takes to the business at hand, like getting rid of mosquitoes and the common cold, we will be getting somewhere.
Apparently, the scientist finally decided to fix a few things here at home for a change. After a decade or more of fighting the government for regulatory approval, a biotechnology firm, called Oxitec, has released genetically engineered mosquitos into the open air in the Florida Keys. For those of you who don’t know, Florida has a mosquito problem that dwarfs anything we have ever seen in Colorado.
Oxitec is a firm based in the UK, that has previously field tested these modified mosquitos in Brazil, Grand Cayman and Malaysia. This is intended to be a method for suppressing populations of wild Aedes aegypti mosquitos, which carry Zika, dengue, West Nile and other diseases.
This particular mosquito makes up about 4% of the mosquito population in Florida but is responsible for just about all of the mosquito-borne diseases. The usual method of insect control is to spray everything, from truck and aircraft-based sprayer units, a chemical slurry including Baytex, that kills all the insects in its path. Problem is, this slurry gets into the backwaters and estuaries, and kills fish and other organisms at a wholesale rate, so another method must be found.
The technicians released bioengineered male Aedes aegypti mosquitos, which don’t bite, to mate with the wild female population, responsible for biting people and transmitting diseases. The genetically engineered males carry a gene that passes to their offspring and kills female progeny in early larval stages. Male offspring won’t die but instead will become carriers of the gene and pass it to future generations. As more females die, the population of Aedes aegypti should die off.
Technicians released 12,000 males in April of 2021, and over the course of the summer and early fall, some 20 million will be released. To monitor the progress, researchers are using capture trap devises to measure how far the male mosquitos will travel, how long they live, and how effective they are. Oxitec mosquitos carry a fluorescent marker gene that makes them glow when exposed to a specific color of light, thereby making identification easier. They seem to have thought of everything.
Genetically engineered mosquitos are an alternative to insecticides, which are used heavily in the United States to control insect populations. This has resulted in the evolution of mosquitos that are resistant to insecticides, which always results in stronger insecticides, causing even further damage to the environment and subsequent collateral damages to other species.
It is interesting to see this type of scientific progress, but I still remain cautiously skeptical. Hopefully we don’t wind up with some super breed of mosquito, immune to everything, that becomes the new interloper on the playing field. If this works out, there are many possibilities for this science to help in other areas, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, limit your outdoor activity during dawn and dusk, because that is when mosquitos are the most active. Keep your property free of standing water, no matter how small of an amount. Old tires, beverage cans and buckets can contain enough water to hatch mosquito eggs.
Above all else, keep a good supply of insect repellant handy. Product that contains DEET are the most effective. Look for a concentration of DEET that is 25 percent or greater. The “all natural” or “organic” repellants have never worked for keeping the biting insects away in my experience, but if you try them, keep a can of DEET handy.
Now if science can genetically modify game fish and animals to make my hunting and fishing easier, I am all in. In the meantime, I will try and stay a safe distance from the dangerous game of the Dark Continent, as all the genetic modifications in the world will not help you if old black death decides he wants to punch your ticket.
