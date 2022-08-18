m'bogo cape buffalo

M’bogo here is considered to be one of the deadliest game animals on the planet. He can stomp and gore you into something unrecognizable except for dental records, but he does not kill nearly as many people as the mosquito.

 (Wikimedia Commons)

My wife and I are currently making arrangements for a dangerous game safari in Zimbabwe. There is a tremendous amount of paperwork and preparations that must be accomplished for a 21-day trip like this. If you ever decide on a trip like this, be prepared to machete your way through miles of bureaucratic red tape.

In deciding to hunt dangerous game, I have given much thought as to what animal is the most dangerous, as any of the Big 6 can get you a ticket home in the cargo section of the aircraft. Hippos and crocodiles probably kill more people than any of the other animals on the list.



