OUTDOORS: Do your plants have spring fever?

The recent warm, sunny, late winter days are giving me a serious case of spring fever. On those days I can hardly wait to get out there and start doing some spring gardening. Then a snowstorm hits and slaps me back into reality. I have a feeling I’m not alone on this.
I’ve been getting quite a few calls from people concerned that their deciduous trees are breaking dormancy too early. With some of the calls, homeowners are worried that their trees or shrubs have buds showing already.
If you share these concerns, let me put you at ease. Trees and shrubs should have buds. That means they’re alive. I’ve seen a few trees and shrubs with very plump buds, but they should be fine. Just make sure the soil under the drip line (outer branches of the tree) is moist. That’s the best thing you could do for them right now. If the twigs look dehydrated and you can easily break it instead of it bending a little, the twig or branch may be dead. Keep in mind that it’s normal for cottonwood and willows to drop messy branches so don’t worry.
I think we’re all aware that unusually warm days over an extended period of time can cause plants to break dormancy a bit sooner than they would when temperatures are colder. This is particularly true when the plants are located near the south facing side of a building or on a south facing slope. Once again, supplemental watering will help keep them from breaking dormancy too soon.
With that said, I’m thinking it’s been relatively cold, and we’ve had enough moisture that most plants will probably not be affected with premature budding. However, it would still be a good idea to check the moisture in your soil. Sometimes the soil will be dry even when we’ve had some snow. Inserting a screwdriver into the soil under the dripline of the tree can help check the soil moisture. If the soil is dry you should drag your garden hose out and give the tree a good drink. Water around all four sides of the tree during the warmest part of the day. Setting your cell phone timer will help you remember to shut off or move the water.
Day length also factors into when plants break dormancy. This is known as photoperiodism. The shorter days of winter usually keeps plants from breaking dormancy before their time. But, plants can be tricked into thinking the days are longer when artificial lighting comes into play.
If your tree is planted under a light that shines brightly all night, the tree could be fooled into thinking longer days and spring is on the way. Don’t panic if you have a yard light or landscape lighting shining on your tree. The tree’s response depends on the type of lamps used and the spectrum of radiation and the light’s intensity. Fluorescent and Mercury vapor lights shouldn’t cause any problems. On the other hand, incandescent and high-pressure sodium lights that are located near the tree and shine all night could cause problems for some trees.
Fortunately most of our native species don’t seem to have problems with breaking dormancy too early. However, some of the maples, birch, catalpa, London planetree, elm, and occasionally aspen, can be sensitive to the day’s length from supplemental lighting. Spruce, pine and oak don’t seem to have a problem with supplemental lighting.
Roses are a plant that frequently breaks dormancy in late winter and very early spring. Some people say this is because roses are sensitive. Others say they’re stupid because they don’t seem to know when to go to sleep in the fall and can often wake up too early in the spring. This sounds more like a 2-year-old’s bedtime routine to me, but I digress. Anyway, mulching the base of your rose plant in late fall, after the ground has frozen, will help keep the soil cool and retain soil moisture. You can still add a little mulch and water them if needed but don’t worry about pruning them just because there’s a little green showing.
Bulbs are notorious for poking their heads up a bit too early in the season, especially if they’re located near the south or east side of a building. To slow them down a bit, you may want to add a couple of inches of mulch and make sure the soil is moist.
I know I’m more than ready to break winter dormancy. I wonder if getting out there and checking my trees and soil moisture will help me with cabin fever?
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.