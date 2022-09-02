OUTDOORS: Don’t overlook the Cochetopa Hills

Kathy Harris and Chaco hiking along the Pine Creek Trail. (Special to the Montrose Daily Press/Bill Harris)

By For many, the 4th of July weekend is traditionally the beginning of summer camping in the high country. It isn’t the best time to seek some backcountry peace and quiet.

For that reason, Kathy and I jumped the gun, and headed out for a few days of camping in late June. Our destination: the Cochetopa Hills, southeast of Gunnison.



