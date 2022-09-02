OUTDOORS: Don’t overlook the Cochetopa Hills

By For many, the 4th of July weekend is traditionally the beginning of summer camping in the high country. It isn’t the best time to seek some backcountry peace and quiet.
For that reason, Kathy and I jumped the gun, and headed out for a few days of camping in late June. Our destination: the Cochetopa Hills, southeast of Gunnison.
Colorado 114 bisects the Cochetopa Hills providing good access to a part of Colorado that is overlooked by many Coloradans and visitors alike. The state highway leaves U.S. 50 east of Gunnison, snakes up scenic Cochetopa Creek before going over North Cochetopa Pass, crossing the Continental Divide.
We have driven the route numerous times on our way to Taos and Santa Fe but had never stopped. It’s incredibly scenic with open expanses surrounded by rolling mountains. The hills are unique in that they provide a break in the jagged, craggy mountain ranges along the Continental Divide through Colorado.
The relatively mellower terrain provides an easier migratory path for wildlife. The word “Cochetopa” is a English derivation of the Ute word for bison. Early historic records report that bison would migrate from the east to the large parks west of the divide. The Utes also took advantage of the easier terrain moving from winter to summer camps.
Early Spanish and American explorers also recognized the value of an easier passage over the rugged mountains. The North Branch of the Old Spanish Trail traveled over Cochetopa Pass, and explorers Fremont and Gunnison trekked through the hills on their way West.
The Cochetopa Hills offer plenty of recreational opportunities. There’s a mix of motorized and non-motorized trails. On one of the days during our visit we hiked trail 499. The trailhead is located about a mile off North Cochetopa Pass and initially follows Lujan Creek.
The trail soon turned south along Pine Creek, following an abandoned logging road. The gentle grade of the trail allowed for a nice hiking pace. Our dog, Chaco, found the small creek irresistible, wading and lapping the cool water.
We weren’t the only hikers enjoying a sunny day on the trail. We encountered seven other hikers. As it turns out trail 499 is part of the Colorado Trail and the Continental Divide Trail. Two of the hikers we met were hiking the Colorado Trail between Denver and Durango. The other five backpackers were doing the Continental Divide Trail. They had started at the Mexican border, and on their way to Canada.
One solo hiker named Cam stopped to talk to us for a few minutes. Cam is a confident, fit, young man from Utah. He said he started his trek on May 3 and except for the deep snow in the high San Juans hadn’t encountered many obstacles. His next re-supply point was Monarch Pass, a few days away.
What impressed me most about the through-hikers is their sense of commitment and physical stamina. To spend weeks and months focused on one goal; getting up each morning, putting one foot in front of the other, dealing with the challenges that Mother Nature throws at you, is truly admirable.
Trail 499 eventually reaches a road that goes over Cochetopa Pass and follows the Old Spanish Trail and the route of the Gunnison to Saguache toll road that was built in 1874. The trail passes by many aspen groves, so a trip during fall colors would be spectacular. The trail is open to mountain bikes, so that is an attractive option.
If you go: National Geographic/Trails Illustrated produce a nice map, La Garita/Cochetopa Hills no. 139. The map shows access roads, campgrounds, and trailheads. The under-appreciated La Garita Mountains and wilderness are included on the map and worth a visit, as well.
