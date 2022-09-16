OUTDOORS: Don’t run afoul of the Lacey Act

Anyone who hunt, fishes, or otherwise enjoys the outdoors should be aware of the Lacey Act. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

Imagine you have a wonderful neighbor, whom we will call Bob. Bob is an avid hunter and fisherman, who travels everywhere in search of game. While Bob is in North Dakota on a walleye fishing trip, you, being a good neighbor, have agreed to water Bob’s lawn and pick up his mail.

When good neighbor Bob returns home, he is happy with you for taking care of his yard and collecting his mail. Bob gives you several packages of frozen walleye filets he caught in North Dakota on his trip, as a thank-you gift. You head home with the filets under your arm, all the while saying what a great guy neighbor Bob is.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?