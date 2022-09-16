OUTDOORS: Don’t run afoul of the Lacey Act

Imagine you have a wonderful neighbor, whom we will call Bob. Bob is an avid hunter and fisherman, who travels everywhere in search of game. While Bob is in North Dakota on a walleye fishing trip, you, being a good neighbor, have agreed to water Bob’s lawn and pick up his mail.
When good neighbor Bob returns home, he is happy with you for taking care of his yard and collecting his mail. Bob gives you several packages of frozen walleye filets he caught in North Dakota on his trip, as a thank-you gift. You head home with the filets under your arm, all the while saying what a great guy neighbor Bob is.
Three weeks later, after you have just finished eating one of the packages of walleye filets from neighbor Bob, there is a knock on the door. You open the door to find two distinguished officers from the United States Department of Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).
It is from these officers you learn that neighbor Bob fished for, and caught walleye in North Dakota, while the season was closed. Bob violated North Dakota law doing this. When neighbor Bob brought those walleyes back to Colorado, he crossed state lines, breaking a federal law. When Bob gave you some of those walleyes, you broke federal law.
These two officers inform you that you are under arrest for violations of the Lacey Act. You tell the officers that you had no idea the walleye was caught illegally, but they inform you, “Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” as they cuff you and load you hastily into the back of their Suburban, all the while the song Bad Boys is playing in the background.
Sound far-fetched and not likely to happen? Guess again. Scenarios like this, and many much more severe cases, play out regularly across the United States. From 2017 to 2019 there were 5,087 Lacey Act cases, and another 1,746 in 2020 according to a report from the USFWS.
The Lacey Act was signed into law in 1900, by President William McKinley. The act protects plants, fish, and animals by civilly and criminally penalizing those who violate its provisions. Under the Lacey Act, it is unlawful to import, export, sell, acquire or purchase fish, wildlife or plants that are taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of U.S. or tribal law, or in violation of any state or foreign law.
The civil penalty for violating the Lacey Act can cost up to $10,000 per offense, and the criminal penalty can reach $20,000 plus five years in the slammer, per offense. The original purpose of the law was to stop the mass killing of wildlife that occurred during the market-hunting days. It made illegal the interstate shipment of illegally killed game, and the killing of birds for their feathers.
In 2008, the law was amended to include timber and plants. Gibson Guitars and Lumber Liquidators are two very publicized cases for illegal lumber. The fines against Lumber Liquidators were in excess of 13 million bucks, so this law is serious business.
Let’s say, as an example, you and a buddy are in Kansas hunting whitetail deer. You drove your truck on the trip. Unbeknownst to you, your buddy does not have a valid hunting license in Kansas. Your buddy bags a whitetail deer and you and he drive it back to Colorado.
Once you clear the state line, it becomes a Lacey Act violation. Under the law, any vehicle used to transport that illegally taken deer can be seized by federal officers and you can be charged along with your former buddy. The moral of the story is that it would be smart to make sure all of your hunting and fishing buddies are following the law, especially when they bring your truck on the trip.
You can also violate the Lacey Act by hunting with an unlicensed guide in a state that requires a guide to be licensed. In Colorado, technically guides do not need to be licensed for hunting and fishing trips, but unlicensed guides must be employed or contracted by a duly licensed Colorado outfitter. All outfitters in Colorado must be licensed if they are providing outfitting services on land they do not personally own.
As I stated earlier, ignorance of the law is no excuse and cannot be used as a defense. If you hunt with an unlicensed outfitter, and harvest game or fish, and take it across state lines, federal officers could be knocking at your door. Check the laws of any state you plan on hunting or fishing in. If the state requires an outfitter to be licensed, ask your guide to provide a copy for your files.
The same deal applies if you pay the licensed outfitter, but you don’t have a valid hunting license on your person. That alone will get you in trouble because you are exchanging money to shoot wild game illegally. If you score an animal and transport it across state lines, it will be called Count 2 in the criminal complaint.
Party hunting and fishing used to be a big thing, but thanks to law enforcement, it does not happen with the regularity it used to. Say you and three other buddies are hunting bull elk and all four of you have valid licenses. This means each of you can legally take and tag one elk each.
If one of your buddies shoots two bulls and puts someone else’s tag on one of them he shot, then transports the animal back to their home state, it becomes a Lacey Act violation, in addition to the Colorado laws that were broken. That party hunting can really stack up the charges.
If everybody played by the rules, we would not need things like the Lacey Act, but unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way. It is up to you to protect yourself and ask the proper questions. In the case of neighbor Bob, it would have been proper for you to look a gift horse in the mouth.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org