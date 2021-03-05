OUTDOORS: Dormant oil is a great way to get a jump on insect problems

This is the time to get a jump on those pesky plant problems with dormant oil. I think oils are a great product because they help control reoccurring insects, and, they’re applied early in the season before beneficial insects have shown up so you’re not harming them with the spray. Oils can even help control powdery mildew.
Dormant oil is a great way to control aphids, scale, plant bugs, leafhoppers, and mites that are over-wintering as adults or eggs on your plant. There are several trade names for the oils such as Sunspray®, Scalecide®, and Volck®, Sun Ultra-Fine Oil®, Trilogy® (a neem product) as well as products that are simply labeled “dormant oil.”
The oil ingredients vary. Horticultural oils are usually refined mineral oils. However, some oils are made from cotton meal seed, soybean products, or other vegetable products. Many oils can be used on organic trees. Just look for the OMRI label if you want to be sure it’s certified for organic use.
You apply oils to your plants by mixing them in a sprayer with water and then spraying it onto your trees, shrubs, or roses. It’s pretty simple.
Oils are primarily used on deciduous trees (especially fruit trees), shrubs and roses. As the name implies, they should be applied in early spring as the buds swell, but before the buds break and turn into leaves. Just so you know, horticultural oils can be used later in the season to control a variety of insects, but phytotoxicity, or damage to a plant, can occur so be cautious when applying them during the warmer part of the growing season.
Think back to the insect problems that your trees, shrubs, and roses experienced last summer. If your plants experienced problems with leaf curling aphids, you may want to use dormant oil to control them.
These insects are difficult to control once they have rolled themselves into the leaf because the insect is so well protected. Many of the beneficial predators have a hard time reaching them, so coating the over-wintering eggs that might be on the branches will greatly help.
Scale is another insect that’s difficult to control later in the season. The oils will suffocate the scale and give you pretty good control.
When you’re spraying with dormant oil, be sure to thoroughly coat the trunk, branches, and twigs. The product has to cover the eggs or adult insect to kill them. If your trees are tall, you may want to call a licensed applicator to do the spraying for you.
As great as dormant oils are, there are a few precautions that you should be aware of.
While dormant oil is relatively safe for most trees and shrubs, the sprays could harm specific species. For example, blue spruce could become defoliated or lose their beautiful blue color and take on a green cast when sprayed with dormant oil, so it would be better not to spray them. Red maples, smoke trees and black walnut trees can also suffer damage from some oils.
Check the label to find out if the product you’re using is safe for your particular plant. Also be aware that you should not use oils when the temperatures are below freezing! Unfortunately, wooden decks or the dark colored siding of your home could become stained if you accidentally get spray on those surfaces, so cover these areas or just be aware of this when you’re spraying.
Even though oils are not toxic to mammals, always follow the label directions and use common sense when spraying around your pets or people. If you happen to have a pond with fish, avoid getting oil in the water. Fish don’t respond well to oil in the water.
I need to add another quick word of caution. I think we all enjoy finding praying mantis in our landscape, so if you see a tan colored egg case that’s about an inch long by a half-inch wide, avoid spraying it. This is the over-wintering egg case of the praying mantis. The little mantis will hatch when conditions are favorable.
Keep in mind that it’s not bad to have a few insects on your trees, shrubs and even roses. After all, we have to give the beneficial insects something to eat once they show up. So be realistic and don’t try to kill every aphid or pest that you see.
I know March weather can be a bit fickle, but I’m really looking forward to getting out in the garden, and spraying dormant oil is a great way to begin the season. I hope you’ll have a wonderful 2021 gardening experience.
