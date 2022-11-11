OUTDOORS: El Morro's mark on history

El Morro. (Bill Harris/Special to the MDP)

Over the last four decades Kathy and I have traveled around much of the Colorado Plateau. But there is one area we had not visited – west-central New Mexico. It is a landscape of forested cuestas, recent volcanic activity, and the home of several ancient Pueblo villages.

We visited the Acoma Pueblo, known as the “Sky City,” and El Malpais National Monument. The village lays claim to be the longest continuously inhabited village in North America dating back as early as AD 1100. El Malpais, Spanish for badlands, is a landscape of lava flows, lava tubes and cinder cones.



