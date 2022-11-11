OUTDOORS: El Morro's mark on history

Over the last four decades Kathy and I have traveled around much of the Colorado Plateau. But there is one area we had not visited – west-central New Mexico. It is a landscape of forested cuestas, recent volcanic activity, and the home of several ancient Pueblo villages.
We visited the Acoma Pueblo, known as the “Sky City,” and El Malpais National Monument. The village lays claim to be the longest continuously inhabited village in North America dating back as early as AD 1100. El Malpais, Spanish for badlands, is a landscape of lava flows, lava tubes and cinder cones.
Another stop on our trip was El Morro National Monument. The monument was a keen interest of mine because of its historic significance. The name originated from a prominent rock formation that dominates the landscape. El Morro is a Spanish word meaning headland, a promontory.
The promontory is along an ancient trail between the Zuni and Acoma pueblos. At the base of the cliffs is a deep pool of water. The pool provided a welcome stop for travelers in a dry, dusty landscape. Also at the base of the cliffs are inscriptions carved in the rock that go back over 400 years.
El Morro enters the historical record in 1583 when Antonio de Espejo recorded his stop at the pool. The first governor of New Mexico, Don Juan de Ornate left his “paso por aqui” in 1605, the first of scores of Spaniards leaving their mark.
The Spanish were not the first to recognize the worth of El Morro. The remains of two large Ancestral Puebloan villages sit atop the cuesta that forms cliffs. Petroglyphs are interspersed among the inscriptions. The villages date to the late 13th and early 14th centuries. The Zuni people consider these ancient villages as sacred and a testament to their ancient heritage.
The first U.S. citizens to leave their mark at El Morro were Lt. James Simpson and Richard Kern in September 1849. Simpson and Kern were part of a military reconnaissance led by Col. J.M. Washington. They, along with Richard’s brother Edward were charged with creating a survey, mapping the country through which the detachment traveled.
I became familiar with these historical figures during my study of settling of the American Southwest, in particular the early military expeditions into Navajo country. Back in 2013
I was part of a team of researchers documenting historic inscriptions on the Navajo Reservation.
Many of the inscriptions were made by military personnel.
Simpson, commissioned by the Army Corps of Topographic Engineers, kept an in-depth journal of the Navaho Expedition. The Kern brothers produced detailed, accurate maps of the landscape and were talented artists. They were the first non-indigenous individuals to record the remains of the Chacoan Culture. Their skilled observations gave the world some of its first views of an ancient landscape and the people who inhabited it.
Richard and Edward along with their brother, Benjamin were educated, adventuresome citizens
from Pennsylvania who lent their knowledge and skills to the early exploration of the West. By 1848 the Kern brothers found themselves in Taos, New Mexico. They joined John Fremont’s ill-fated expedition into the San Juan Mountains of Colorado.
Benjamin and Fremont’s guide, Old Bill Williams, were killed on a return trip to Colorado in the spring of 1849, attempting to retrieve valuable instruments left behind during their hasty retreat from Colorado after the Fremont expedition fell apart.
Later that year in August, Edward and Richard befriended Simpson who immediately recognized their artistic and mapping skills and enlisted their services for the Navaho Expedition. The mapping crew functioned somewhat independently of the main military force.
By late August Col. Washington’s command was deep into Navajo country. He had parlayed with the Navajos and during one of their meetings an argument ensued about a stolen horse. During the fracas Narbona, an esteemed Navajo elder, was shot and killed.
The incident incited the Navajos and led to several military expeditions in an attempt to pacify the Navajos. By 1864 9,000 Navajos had been rounded up and relocated to Bosque Redondo in eastern New Mexico, with over 500 dying on what the Navajos call “The Long Walk.”
After the Washington expedition the Kern brothers worked with Lt. Simpson and others to map much of the Southwest. In 1853 Richard accompanied Captain John Gunnison on an expedition into Colorado and Utah. He was killed along with Gunnison in a Ute raid on their camp. Edward ended up sailing to the Far East in one of the early American expeditions to Japan.
History fascinates me, especially that of the American Southwest. A good read that does an in-depth job of telling part of that story is “Blood and Thunder,” written by Hampton Sides.
Bill Harris has traveled the back country of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”
