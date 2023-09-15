OUTDOORS: Electric Hills – a community trail project

The completion of the 17-mile Electric Hills mountain-bike trail system is anticipated for sometime this fall. A look back at how these trails came to fruition is in order. In 2017 Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT), a local chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association received a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) planning grant. The grant received full support from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Montrose County.
The funding set in motion the development of new sustainable singletrack in the Montrose area. The planning grant was part of a broader vision, the Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan (US Plan), that called for the development of 50 miles of non-motorized singletrack within 30 minutes of Montrose. The Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan was prepared by Sparrow Trails and released in 2018.
While the BLM was going through their required assessment of the plan, MUT organized several meetings to gather input from the general public. MUT wanted to know what kind of trails the trail community wanted. The response was clear — more challenging trails to complement the existing, easier Buzzard Gulch Trails.
During the same timeframe, MUT funded the construction of three miles of connector trails in Spring Canyon, adjacent to Buzzard Gulch. 2019 marked the construction and installation of two large bridges across Spring Creek funded by a $65,000 CPW grant. The most memorable experience in my 34 years of trail advocacy was witnessing the lowering of those two bridges spanning Spring Creek by helicopter.
In 2020 MUT applied for a large CPW construction grant to build the Linscott Canyon trails, part of the US Plan. Trail advocates came up with a name for the new trail system that would be unique, but apropos - what we now know as Electric Hills. The name is a nod to the set of high tension power lines that span the project area.
The application was turned down due to concerns that the number of miles for the trail system had expanded from the 11 miles in the original planning document to 17 in the grant application. CPW was also concerned about protecting critical winter wildlife. MUT had to regroup to salvage the project.
With BLM go-ahead, construction of the trail system proceeded in 2020 as planned, but without full funding. Several volunteer work sessions and a Volunteers for Colorado (VOC) trail weekend kickstarted the project in the fall. The first couple of miles were completed by November.
In the meantime, MUT leaders met with CPW officials and the BLM to work out a plan to move forward with an amended grant application for 2021 that would clarify trail mileages within the US Plan and address wildlife concerns. That effort paid off.
In early 2021 MUT was awarded a $242,000 grant that will build out the full 17 miles of the Electric Hills trail system. In May MUT hired Scott Vanderplaats, professional trail designer and builder, to make Electric Hills a reality. Actually, Scott has been on board since the days of putting the planning grant together. He has overseen all the volunteer work, and collaborated with the Conservation Corps, BLM, and VOC.
The Montrose community came together to make Electric Hills a reality. Montrose County has been at the forefront of the project, contributing funds, manpower, materials, and equipment. While MUT was busy getting Electric Hills up and running, Montrose County worked on developing the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area that will serve as shared trailhead for the Rimrocker Trail and Electric Hills.
The Montrose Recreation District provided matching funds along with Viner Law, Stryker Construction, Montrose Radiology and Montrose Dermatology. In addition, over $10,000 was contributed by local small businesses and private individuals.
The BLM has dedicated significant manpower and professional expertise towards the project. Several of their staff showed up as volunteers and provided critical manpower for the construction of four boardwalks that span an irrigation ditch.
One of MUT’s own, Garry Baker, was hired to manage the grant. Garry makes sure all the bills get paid, invoices for reimbursement are forwarded to CPW, coordinates construction with Vanderplaats, and keeps the project on time and on budget.
Finally, the Montrose trail community, mountain bikers, trail runners and hikers, showed up in a big way. Rarely did a trail work session fail to attract 20 volunteers. Well over 200 volunteers contributed thousands of hours of sweat equity — a true community effort. They are what made Electric Hills click. A volunteer appreciative evening is planned for Sept. 20 at the Pomona Brewery.
If you go: A map of the Electric Hills trail system can be found on the COPMOBA web site. Details about the Sept. 20 event will soon be available on the MUT Facebook page.
