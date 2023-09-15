OUTDOORS: Electric Hills – a community trail project

Volunteers are what made Electric Hills click. (Bill Harris/ Special to the MDP)

The completion of the 17-mile Electric Hills mountain-bike trail system is anticipated for sometime this fall. A look back at how these trails came to fruition is in order. In 2017 Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT), a local chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association received a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) planning grant. The grant received full support from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Montrose County.  

The funding set in motion the development of new sustainable singletrack in the Montrose area. The planning grant was part of a broader vision, the Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan (US Plan), that called for the development of 50 miles of non-motorized singletrack within 30 minutes of Montrose. The Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan was prepared by Sparrow Trails and released in 2018. 



