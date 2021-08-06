In recent weeks I have had friends ask me about the progress of the Electric Hills trail system. With some disappointment in my voice, I tell them that Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) wasn’t successful in its bid to receive a trailbuilding grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). In the interest of full disclosure, I serve on the committee that guides the activities of MUT, a chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA).
On the bright side, MUT has been moving ahead with plans to build more trail in 2021. This spring volunteers built nearly a half mile of singletrack during two evening work sessions. MUT also hired Bio-logic. Inc. to do the required biological clearances for the entire proposed 17-mile trail system.
Evening trail work sessions started up again July 19 on the next 2-mile section that will wind its way into Linscott Canyon. The high school mountain bike team showed up one evening to work on the trail. In addition to the volunteer work, the Bureau of Land Management had also arranged for the Western Colorado Conservation Corp. to spend a week building trail.
Scott Vanderplaats of Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack oversees all trail work. Scott designed the Electric Hills trail system and has designed it with the intermediate to advanced mountain biker in mind. A survey done by MUT in early 2020 identified strong support for more advanced trails. Electric Hills will augment the existing Buzzard Gulch and Spring Canyon trail systems which has beginner to intermediate level trails.
On Sept. 11 and 12, Volunteers of Colorado (VOC) will be bringing their expert trailbuilding skills to Electric Hills. This event will attract volunteers from all over the state to Montrose. Locals can also participate in this event by signing up as a VOC volunteer at VOC.org. Once you have signed up as a VOC volunteer you can sign up for events that are listed. A good local turnout would be fantastic. Event headquarters will be set up at Rotary Park starting early on Sept. 11.
The Electric Hills trail system is part of a larger trail plan to add more miles to Montrose’s growing non-motorized trail system. It is part of the Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan that MUT began to work on in 2015. The Spring Creek Canyon trails including the two connector bridges are part of that plan.
Combined with the singletrack in Montrose’s parks there will be 50 miles of non-motorized trails within a 20-minute drive of Montrose when the project is completed. In addition, there are many miles of motorized singletrack in Dry Creek area west of town and the Adobes in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
Existing and future trails is a resource the local riding community and local tourism interests have yet to fully recognize. Fortunately, there is movement afoot to rectify that situation. A Facebook page, Montrose Mountain Biking, has been organized to bring riders together to get out on the local trails. The page is open to anyone who wants to join.
MUT has been working closely with Montrose County to develop the Electric Hills system and trailhead infrastructure. The recent grant of $20,000 to start up the Shavano Gateway Trailhead will support both the Rimrocker Trail and the Electric Hills system.
Completing the project takes money and fundraising has been a mixed bag. MUT has yet landed a trail construction grant to complete Electric Hills but did receive a state grant to build the connector bridges in Spring Creek Canyon. MUT has also received some grant funding to pay for the required environmental clearances but had to do private fundraising to pay for other clearances.
MUT’s biggest supporters have been Montrose County and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which have provided guidance and funded important needs. MUT raised nearly $23,000 from local donors to provide matching funds for the GOCO grant, most of which has been held in reserve.
Attracting out of town mountain bikers would certainly benefit the local economy. A 2018 study done by the GMUG Forests estimates mountain bike use of local national forests brings in $24 million to local economies. In the Grand Junction region alone, which includes Montrose, mountain bike tourism supports 100 jobs with an income of $2.68 million annually. Those visitors paid an estimated $553,000 in local taxes. Much of that money ended up in the Grand Valley since it is promoted as a mountain biking mecca.
MUT recently met with the BLM and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to discuss its 2021 GOCO Non-motorized Trail Grant application. With that feedback MUT will proceed with its Electric Hills grant application for 2022.
Having a system of trails that is easily accessed, well-designed and well-built is critical to attracting mountain bike visitors. MUT has a plan to build those trails. Other communities successfully lure mountain bikers to stay and play, why not Montrose.
Bill Harris is a long-time resident of western Colorado and author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.