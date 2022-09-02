OUTDOORS: Elk season is upon us

For a hunting addict, such as yours truly, the hunting ordeal is not limited to a few weeks of the year in which you are allowed to hunt a certain species for the time allotted by the state. The average hunting trip ends 30 minutes after sunset on the last day of the hunting season and begins again the following morning.
This gives the hunter almost 12 hours a year to give their spouse a kiss, introduce himself to any new members of the family who may have arrived in the meantime, drop in at the office and look over the mail, and get caught up on a little sleep before it is time to start getting the hunting gear ready for the next hunting season. Planning and preparing for next time is what gets a hunter through the off season.
Wait no longer, as the season is upon us. Preparations should be in their final stages, arrangements made, and the travel plans complete. It’s elk season.
What we refer to as an elk is also known as a wapiti. The word comes from historical roots in Canada, long before European settlers arrived. The Shawnee and Cree used the name wapiti. The English used the term elk to describe the animal we know as a moose.
When the English arrived in Canada and saw the size of a wapiti being so much larger than European red deer, they used the term elk, assuming it was related to the moose. I have hunted red deer several times, and their similarity to elk is amazing, including their behavior during the rut.
At one time, there were six subspecies of elk in North America. These include the Rocky Mountain, which are the ones that live in Colorado, having the largest antlers of all species.
The Roosevelt elk live primarily in the Pacific Northwest and have the largest body size of all species. In contrast is the Tule elk, which lives in California and has the smallest body size.
Then there is the Manitoban elk that calls the Northern Great Plains home. The other two species, the Merriams of Mexico, and the Eastern from east of the Mississippi, are now extinct. It is a sad thing that so many of the species have become extinct before we ever had a chance to see them.
The species of elk that calls Colorado home, and the one we will be climbing up and down mountains looking for, is the Rocky Mountain elk. At full size, a bull may exceed 700 pounds, while a cow could top the scale at over 500 pounds. Since they stand 5 feet tall at the shoulder, you can understand why just seeing one in the wild is such a tremendous experience.
Only the bulls have antlers. The antlers, which may top 40 pounds, are shed each year in the spring. Antlers start out soft, and covered in velvet, but by late summer, become solid bone.
Antlers are composed of a honeycombed, bone-like tissue. Male members of the cervidae family, including moose, elk, caribou, and deer all have antlers. Antlers grow from the tip outward. The mounting point on the head, from which the antler grows, is called the pedicle.
Antlers have always had a magical, almost spiritual effect on me, and apparently, I am not the only person. As European explorers began traversing the Northern Plains in the mid 19th century, they noted large piles of elk antlers stacked along the banks of rivers in what is now North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. It was said that hunting and war parties of Blackfeet Indians built up the piles over the course of centuries, adding a layer of antlers each time they passed.
The elk hide is a copper color, becoming a light tan during the fall and winter months. They have a very light beige rear end, which is very visible from distances.
Elk are a grazing animal, generally feeding on grasses and flowering plants during the summer months. During the fall, elk become mainly browsers, feeding on sprouts and branches of shrubs and trees. A cow will consume up to 15 pounds of food a day, while a bull may top 20 pounds.
The rut is the most interesting time to be around elk, as fall is the breeding time. The bulls will gather the cows and calves into small groups, called a harem. Bulls will wallow in mud and coat themselves with urine to attract cows. I don’t advise any single men to try this in an effort to attract young ladies, as it only seems to work for elk. The elk’s behavior reminds me of a bunch of boys showing off for the girls at the bus stop.
Bulls will go to great lengths to protect their harems from other bulls. They will rub trees and scrape the ground with their horns to intimidate any other approaching bulls. If the approaching bull decides to fight, the encounter will be very violent and could be “to the death.”
This is a dangerous time for people to be around elk, as the rut seems to mess with a bull’s brain, making him aggressive to people. Every year we read stories of a bull that tries to gore a person who was in the wrong place. Sometimes, the behavior is provoked because of the garden variety stupidity of the person who is trying to get too close for a picture, ride the elk, or see if an elk will eat a marshmallow out of their hand. In short, give elk the safe distance they deserve, especially during the rut.
Elk communicate very well through vocalization. A bark is a warning of danger, while chirps, mews and grunts are normal herd conversation, much like me at the early morning breakfast table. The signature call is that of a “bugle.” The bugle starts out as a guttural bellow, climbing to a squealing whistle, and ending in a grunt or two.
Elk are one of the few remaining animals in the world to have ivory teeth. There is somewhere north of a dozen species worldwide that sport ivory with elephants being the most recognized. The walrus has tusks that extend well outside of its mouth. In an elk, the ivories are similar to teeth, located in the upper jaw, one on each side of the incisors.
Scientists believe that elk originally crossed the Bering land bridge into Alaska. At the time, these ivory teeth were actually tusks, and were 6 to 8 inches long. Through evolution, they are now just teeth. These teeth have been prized by hunters for centuries and used in jewelry.
At one time, there were an estimated 10 million elk across North America. Today, that number hovers around 1 million head. We have the largest elk herd in North America, with an estimated 300,000 calling Colorado home.
Archery season opens today, Sept. 2, this year, running through the 30th of the month. First rifle season begins Oct. 15, running through the 19th. I have to let my wife know I will be gone for a while … oh wait … she said she was going hunting with me this year.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org