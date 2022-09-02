OUTDOORS: Elk season is upon us

Elk season is upon us and it is time to get all the final preparations wrapped up. (Mark Rackay/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

For a hunting addict, such as yours truly, the hunting ordeal is not limited to a few weeks of the year in which you are allowed to hunt a certain species for the time allotted by the state. The average hunting trip ends 30 minutes after sunset on the last day of the hunting season and begins again the following morning.

This gives the hunter almost 12 hours a year to give their spouse a kiss, introduce himself to any new members of the family who may have arrived in the meantime, drop in at the office and look over the mail, and get caught up on a little sleep before it is time to start getting the hunting gear ready for the next hunting season. Planning and preparing for next time is what gets a hunter through the off season.



