OUTDOORS: End-of-summer gardening tips

If you’re lucky, you may spot one of the cool insects of early fall, like this katydid. They resemble a leaf to keep predators from spotting and eating them. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Is it just me or did summer fly by? I can’t believe summer is ending. But it’s not time to quit gardening!

This is a great time to divide and transplant crowded spring and early summer blooming perennials or maybe just move a plant that may not be where you want it.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?