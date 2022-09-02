OUTDOORS: End-of-summer gardening tips

Is it just me or did summer fly by? I can’t believe summer is ending. But it’s not time to quit gardening!
This is a great time to divide and transplant crowded spring and early summer blooming perennials or maybe just move a plant that may not be where you want it.
This is definitely the time to plant peonies. Just keep in mind, the top of the peonies should be planted about 1.5 to 2 inches above the soil line or they probably will never bloom. If you’re dividing them, the newly planted clump should have at least three eyes. They don’t like to sit around once they’ve been dug, so have your new home ready for them and put them back into the ground as soon as you can. Be sure to water and mulch your plants after they’re planted.
Along these lines, it’s also a fantastic time of year to plant trees, shrubs and most perennials. Some nurseries may even be having some smoking deals on closeout plants! Fall temperatures and warm soil actually help roots get off to a good start. And there’s less competition from weeds.
The only drawback is that newly planted trees, shrubs, lawns, and perennials will need occasional supplemental watering during the winter months. So if watering during the winter isn’t an option it would be best to wait until next spring to plant.
It’s time to reduce the amount of water your Austrian pines, peach, and globe willows are receiving. Reducing the water signals the tree to start shutting down for winter. Oftentimes these trees show die-back in the spring if they didn’t shut down properly in the fall.
You should stop pruning your roses and junipers. This is because pruning encourages new growth, and when you think about it, that’s a big reason why we prune in the spring. The new growth is more susceptible to frost damage, and open wounds on tree branches will not heal well when pruned at this time of year.
You should also avoid fertilizing your perennials and roses. You want these guys to go dormant for winter, not encourage new growth.
Lawns are a bit of a different story. Proper lawn care at this time of year will help ensure a lush, green lawn next summer, so keep mowing on a regular basis.
A late-season application of nitrogen should be applied. It’s still a little early, but this can be done any time from now until you shut off your irrigation for the winter. I know some garden centers carry winterizing fertilizers that contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and high amounts of potassium, but turf in our area will benefit from a simple application of quick release nitrogen. This can be applied at rates of one to 2 pounds of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet. Just be sure to water it in after applying it! This is also a good time to core aerate your lawn!
Whenever possible, pull annual weeds that are loaded with seed. The way I see it is, every weed seed that doesn’t get a chance to drop is one less weed I’ll have to deal with next year.
Perennial weeds, such as Canada thistle, Russian thistle, mallow, and bindweed could be sprayed rather than pulled. This is a great way to control these hard-to-kill weeds because the herbicide will move into the root system as the plant prepares for winter and give great results. You should expect some new weeds next summer, but spraying the mature weeds now will pay off.
I love this time of year because this is when some of the more unusual insects show up. I’ve been seeing katydids (leaf bugs), praying mantids, and even a walking stick in local gardens. All of these are harmless to you and your plants. I think of these guys as the cool insects of the late season garden. Keep an eye out for them and hopefully you’ll have a chance to enjoy them before they’re gone for the winter.
You may even get to spot some of the larger garden spiders making webs in your landscape or the exterior of your house. I think some of these spiders and the webs that they make are really beautiful and unique. If you spot them, take time for a close look. You may discover how cool they really are.
I know you may not like spiders, but the only one that you really need to be cautious of is the black widow. Fortunately, these spiders prefer cool, dark, undisturbed locations and not your garden. There are stories of brown recluse spiders, but I wouldn’t worry about them. We have very few, if any, in the Montrose area and these spiders are small and don’t look anything like the cool garden spiders.
I like the idea of enjoying the last days of summer and early fall every moment that you can, even if it’s right in your own backyard. So get out there and enjoy! And have a happy and safe Labor Day!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, advanced master gardener and licensed commercial pesticide applicator.