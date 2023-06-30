OUTDOORS: Exercise caution during monsoon season

I was fishing a stretch of the Pine River in southern Colorado one summer afternoon. There was a very ominous thunderstorm building upstream of me. It appeared the storm was directly over the canyon area of the river. I was about 15 miles below the canyon where the river flow was much slower as it wound its way through the miles of hayfields.
The hayfields belonged to a rancher buddy of mine that let me come and fish occasionally. I had to bring him several nice-sized brown trout for his dinner as a trespass fee.
The fields were home to the rancher's 1,500, or thereabouts, head of cattle. Because of the severity of the upstream storm, I opted to hike straight across the fields back to my truck, rather than take chances of a flash flood washing me away to who knows where.
I was moving at a good clip to stay ahead of the upcoming lightning, and at the same time, safely navigate the minefield left by the rancher’s cattle.
Cattle think the world is just one big toilet and they walk around indiscriminately making deposits, just to show us what they think. It was either the pasture patties or the storm, and I chose the patties.
Welcome to monsoon season in Colorado.
Late summer is the hottest time to be in the high desert regions of the Southwest United States. It is also the monsoon season, when afternoon thunderstorms are likely. Anyone who recreates outdoors during this time of year should have an understanding of the season and the potential hazards, before heading out.
The North American Monsoon, or NAM, is a shift in the wind pattern that allows for continuous moisture to flow from the Gulf of California into the normally arid Southwest region of the country. This usually happens when a strategically centered high pressure, flowing clockwise, and a low pressure, flowing counterclockwise, settle in over the region.
For Colorado, the NAM typically starts in July and runs through July and sometimes into September. You may notice an occasional wet day here and there, and some dry days in between, before it really settles into a pattern. Keep an eye on the dewpoints as an indicator. Normally they run in the 30s or lower, but when the NAM arrives, you will see dew points in the 50s.
A typical monsoon pattern will show the greatest precipitation extending from Arizona and New Mexico, past the four corners region, and into Colorado. On a strong NAM year, and depending where the high and low end up, the entire state can be affected.
A La Niña summer in Colorado typically leads to above average temperatures for out state. According to research, a strong La Niña correlates with a stronger monsoon season.
The moisture flows into Colorado via southerly winds. It makes afternoon rain and thunderstorms more likely, especially over the mountains and high country. Lightning is more likely during monsoon season along with brief heavy rain that could result in flash flooding. During peak moisture surges, overnight and morning rain are also possible.
Thunderstorms with heavy rain can cause severe flooding in canyons. These storms can be sudden and very powerful. Water can rise quickly downstream from the heavy rain, even when the thunderstorm is miles away.
If you are visiting the area during monsoon season:
Know the weather forecast for your area as well as areas upstream.
Finish hiking in the morning and be out of canyons or away from washes before the afternoon.
Do not camp overnight or park your vehicle along or near streams and washes.
If you are hiking in canyons or by water:
Pay attention to water conditions. Leave the river area immediately if the water becomes muddy or begins rising!
Stay out of flooded areas, as the water may still be rising, and the current is swift.
Flash flooding can happen at any low water crossing or dip, and on roadways. Never drive your vehicle into a flooded roadway. Either find another way or wait patiently for the flooding to stop. We have all seen the vehicles washed away by storms on the evening news, don’t be that guy.
These storms will also bring lightning as an added attraction. A lightning strike can leave you deader than easy credit. In Colorado alone, a dozen people are struck annually, and some of them killed outright.
When lightning is around, seek appropriate shelter, like a building with walls, roof, and a floor. A hard-topped vehicle with all the doors and windows completely closed will do.
If you get caught in the open by lightning, and no shelter is available:
If in a group, spread out at least 50 feet apart to minimize the chance of everyone being struck.
Adopt the lightning position — crouch down on the balls of your feet, keeping them as close together as possible. Don’t allow other body parts to touch the ground and cover your ears!
The bottom line is to be aware of the changing conditions while you are out. Get a weather forecast the morning of your trip and pay attention to any weather changes.
If you are hiking in canyons or near streams/ rivers, be alert to water conditions. Leave the area immediately if the water becomes muddy or begins rising!
Stay out of flooded areas — water may still be rising and the current is swift.
If you hear a clap of thunder, seek immediate shelter. Do not go back outside for at least 30 minutes after hearing the last thunderclap.
Summer is the best time to enjoy the great outdoors. Just be aware of your surroundings constantly. Thinking about cows, maybe they do have the right idea about the world.
