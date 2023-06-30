OUTDOORS: Exercise caution during monsoon season

The monsoon season can bring torrential rainfall in a short time with thunderstorms, and anyone outdoors should be prepared. (Mark Rackay/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

I was fishing a stretch of the Pine River in southern Colorado one summer afternoon. There was a very ominous thunderstorm building upstream of me. It appeared the storm was directly over the canyon area of the river. I was about 15 miles below the canyon where the river flow was much slower as it wound its way through the miles of hayfields. 

The hayfields belonged to a rancher buddy of mine that let me come and fish occasionally. I had to bring him several nice-sized brown trout for his dinner as a trespass fee.



