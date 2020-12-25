Seems popular these days to invent new words. Some are truly needed to describe something truly new. Some are slang that becomes so popular that they make it into common language. I suppose that’s been true since the beginning of the spoken word. It just seems to me to be more prolific now.
Once such word from years ago that has a personal touch to me is “radar.” We commonly use the word to describe an electronic device that send out signals, such as that used by weather, air traffic control and police.
Are you aware radar was first an acronym? My dad was in the military in the 1940’s during World War II. Radar was a technology in its infancy, and while not the subject of an elaborate movie, it did play a very important part in the war, giving the Allies some advantage. Dad studied it in the classroom and operated it as a soldier and technician. I have some of his radar textbooks.
An acronym takes the first letter of several words and abbreviates it to a short word. Radar is the shortened version of “radio detection and ranging.” The use of radar as a word is now so common, not only do few realize it is an acronym in the first place, fewer still could tell you what the original phrase is.
When these words gain enough common usage, the deciders of a dictionary contemplate if a word will be officially recognized. Every year around New Year’s day when the media reflects upon the past year, one of their standard subjects is just that, official new words.
So I thought I would come up with a new word of my own. “Saturtiefly”. Not an acronym, just something I made up. It may take some years for this new word to become common, but one day you will be watching the news, if tv and news is even still around then, and the announcer will be praising the decision of the deciders of the dictionary to now include this word. Everyone will use it and know what it means.
But until then, I might have to help you a little with a definition.
Although small in numbers, something of a cult (the good kind), but growing around the country, is the practice of fly fishers gathering on a winter Saturday morning at their local outdoor store, for a demonstration of fly tying. This phenomenon attracts fly tyers and non-tyers alike. Sometimes drawing in even non-fishers as the craft is just so much fun!
Now keep in mind that we in Colorado are primarily chasers of trout. But not entirely. Even in Colorado there are opportunities for fishing bass, carp, pike, bluegill and more. Multiply this phenomenon across the country where fishers fling their offering to such scaled targets absent from Colorado such as steelhead, bonefish, redfish and salmon.
Not if, but when you use my new word, you can’t just say the word — no one will know what you are speaking of until it does indeed become everyday language. You need something specific to back up what you are saying.
To your fishing fanatic friend, you could say something like this. “Hey, I’m going to the Saturtiefly this Saturday at Montrose Anglers. Wanna go with me? This week’s Saturtiefly pattern theme is big streamers.” And your friend would then say, “Oh I go every Saturtiefly. I fish streamers often and there might be some new idea at the next Saturtiefly.”
Get the idea? An uncommon word used commonly, understood by all. Someday deciders of the dictionary will be researching when this common word first showed up and wonder how it all got started.
Saturtiefly is happening every Saturday at Montrose Anglers. Not that winter is the only time to tie flies, but it sure is a good time. And when you can gather around a table with a local expert, it’s almost as good as fishing itself — I said almost. Yes, fly tying can be a hobby unto itself of which I have been accused, but for me it remains an important part but nonetheless just a part of the total Colorado fishing experience. In other words, I tie to fish. And if I want to get better as a fisherman, then it is a wise use of time to spend some time in the local classroom.
The local classroom for fly tying is every Saturday starting Jan. 9 and continuing through March 20 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Montrose Anglers, downtown Montrose. Upcoming tyers include Preston Roberts, Caleb Egbert, Jordon Horan, Joel Evans, Bill Frangos, Alec Gerbec, Jeff Dean, Tim Jacobs, Duane Redford and Bill Fenstermaker. Weekly details will be posted by Montrose Anglers on Facebook and their web page.
Each of these tyers has their own expert tying niche, so every episode will be different and exceptionally educational. The priceless advantage of attending these sessions is one will learn not only some patterns that are proven effective in our local area, but also engage in personal conversation about how and where and when to fish them. One of the tasty aspects of fly tying is to make up your own pattern or a variant of a known pattern. There is no right or wrong, just fun.
Host Nolan Egbert, owner of Montrose Anglers, said that health guidelines related to the virus will be followed, likely meaning limited seating to allow for spacing. New this year will be live streaming so others can attend virtually as well.
So spread the word — specifically use the new and soon to be famous word “Saturtiefly!” See you there.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer who has explored Colorado for decades.
