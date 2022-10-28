OUTDOORS: Feral people in the great outdoors?

In keeping with the upcoming Halloween weekend, I felt it would be appropriate to explore a bit of the possible supernatural side of the great outdoors. Everyone who recreates outdoors eventually has an experience that is not easily explained away. Take my friend Randy from Florida as an example.
Randy was on a camping trip in the Florida Everglades, where the glades meet up with the Gulf of Mexico and miles of deserted white sand beaches exist as they have for thousands of years. The area is known for tremendous fishing. Randy was hunkered in for the night, after consuming several oversize glasses of gin and tonic, garnished with fresh slices of Florida Key limes.
Randy claims he was snatched from his bed by space aliens who took him to their spacecraft, where over the course of several hours, they performed several social, as well as medical, experiments on him. Randy claims that due to a certain characteristic of Florida Key limes, he is somewhat hazy on the details. All he knows is that he woke up in his sleeping bag the next morning and felt awful.
My wife and I had an eerie encounter about a century ago, or so it seems, when we were first married. We had loaded up the truck with camping gear and blew out of town late Friday night after work. Willow Creek Campground, near the town of Jefferson was our destination.
We turned off Highway 285 shortly after midnight, onto the 2-track that led to the campground. A fresh snow of about half a foot covered everything and we followed a single set of tracks into the woods. We figured there was at least one other group of folks that had the idea of camping and fishing for the weekend.
Several miles in, we discovered a truck in front of us, driver door open, blocking any further progress up the 2-track. I grabbed a flashlight and walked up to the truck to help but found the vehicle empty. The engine was cool, indicating it had been there for an hour or thereabouts.
Heading away from the truck, directly into the woods, was a single set of footprints. I followed these tracks for several hundred yards until the tracks abruptly stopped. There was no sign of where the person who made the tracks had gone, not up nor down. It was as though the person was abducted into thin air.
I left the scene with a haste that a casual observer might have described as “blinding speed” because I was suddenly reminded of business I had elsewhere. My wife and I drove another 50 miles to a different area to camp. If I recall, we slept in the truck cab that night.
You must have heard the urban legends of people living in the forests, parks, swamps, and jungles. There are also stories of feral people living in our own national parks. Feral people are those who live in the forest for as long as they might exist. Therefore, people believe these feral people are accustomed to feeding on lost campers and hikers and are responsible for many unsolved disappearances each year.
A television documentary, “Missing 411,” sparked conspiracies about an estimated 1,600 people who have mysteriously vanished from public lands around the country. One case involved a 3-year-old Colorado boy who went missing on the Big South Trail in Roosevelt National Forest some 22 years ago.
The remains of the boy were found some four years after his disappearance. His death, after investigation of the remains, was believed to have been caused by an animal attack, but many people do not believe this to be the case.
Another mysterious case involved a 19-year-old named Joseph Keller, who went for a jog from his family’s dude ranch in the San Juans in southern Colorado. The competitive runner jogged up Forest Road 250, never to be seen again.
A search engaged 15 search and rescue dogs, 200 SAR personnel, horses, ATVs, and aircraft equipped with infrared-equipment. After several weeks with no clues, it was called off. His disappearance remains an unsolved mystery.
The Department of the Interior knows how many grizzly bears there are, and how many wolves roam the lands, but has no idea how many people are missing from public lands. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, maintained by the Department of Justice tries, but reporting to the database is voluntary in all but 10 states. Participation of cops and coroners is strictly voluntary as well.
That leaves actual numbers of these mysterious disappearances as only estimates and guesses by outdoor people and conspiracy theorists alike. There are many that believe the actual number is over 1,600, and perhaps many times that number, of persons who remain missing on public lands under circumstances that defy logical explanation.
It is important to recognize there is no evidence, reports, pictures, or trail cams footage of any feral people living on public lands. Despite the outspread rumors about mythical beasts, cannibals, or a feral population in the national parks of the United States, there is virtually no actual evidence of their reality. Most missing person cases were due to injuries, old age, improper preparation for the elements, or they just flat got lost.
Still, if you never find the body, the truth is missing also. You just never know. I know my friend Randy still stands by his story some 20 years later, but then again, you must know Randy.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
