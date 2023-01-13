OUTDOORS: Fight cabin fever with activity, gear prep

Being stuck inside from too many days in a row with weather like this is enough to make me go insane. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

Temporary insanity seems like a more fitting word to describe being stuck indoors during the long winter months. Most people know the affliction as “cabin fever.” I had my first dose of it during the winter of 1968.

I was living with my grandparents at the time. My grandmother’s sister and her husband, my aunt and uncle, were living with us as well, because of economic conditions. We were living in a hobble we laughingly called “the farm.” The place was heated by a large fireplace and the cookstove in the kitchen.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?