OUTDOORS: Fighting headaches in the outdoors

Reading catalogues from the big outdoor stores, like Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, is what I consider “light reading.” It’s amazing to me how I can spot a new piece of hunting equipment, that up until a moment ago I never knew existed, yet somehow, I can no longer exist until I have it, regardless of cost. Such is the plight of the dedicated outdoor person. Alas, I must learn to live within my means.
I was perusing a hunting catalog the other day when I came across an article about headaches. The article explained that there are 17 different types of headaches a person may experience.
I rushed into the living room, where my wife was sprawled out on the couch with an ice pack on her head. She was suffering from one of her “sick headaches” that assailed her immediately after receiving the credit card bill. I told her about the article I read, all in an effort to cheer her up.
“There are 18 types of headaches, and you are the 18th one,” she sarcastically snapped at me.
Seeing there was no cheering her up when she is in one of her moods, I retreated to my den, also known as the workbench in the garage. After all these years, I understand the importance of marital bliss and harmony, especially when battling moods.
There are many head problems that can plague an outdoor person when in the great outdoors. You don’t have the comforts of home, like a well-stocked medicine cabinet, a freezer full of ice, a dark room with a comfortable bed; all good remedies for a headache.
A headache is a symptom and not an illness. It can occur with infections, injuries, indigestion, nervous tension, tumor, allergies, a husband run amok with the credit card, and scores of other reasons.
The average headache is not serious and is usually short of duration. This is the headache the outdoor person usually has to deal with.
There are four basic categories of headaches for those of you who want to classify the pounding in your head. They include migraines, cluster headaches, tension headaches, and sinus headaches. Each has its own different distribution of pain and they can overlap.
Headaches are common for some people when they are at higher altitudes. If this is the only symptom, some over-the-counter meds will usually knock it out. Once the person gets acclimated to the altitude, the headache usually disappears.
When the person begins to develop symptoms that can include nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, weakness, mental confusion, coughing, or a rapid pulse, you better consider altitude sickness.
If not acted upon quickly the person can develop one of two forms of a much more serious altitude sickness. The first being high altitude pulmonary edema which is can cause breathlessness, fatigue, dry cough and blue lips and nails. The second form is called high altitude cerebral edema, which usually comes with a severe headache, loss of coordination, and confusion. Both of these will onset very quickly and are potentially deadly.
Altitude sickness is not usually a problem for those of us that live at a higher altitude. If you lived in the flat lands, near sea level, and came to the mountains for a vacation, it could be a problem.
Anyone who has ever had a severe headache or migraine knows just how debilitating it can be. Not knowing when the next headache is going to ring your bell can make it hard to plan an outdoor adventure.
If it seems like you suffer headaches during or after changes in the weather, start paying closer attention. Changes in barometric pressure, no matter how slight, can induce a headache. You may have barometric headaches if you experience headaches when it is rainy, snowy, or humid. Being aware of upcoming weather changes can help you head these types of headaches and not spoiling your adventure.
When the outside barometric pressure lowers, it creates a difference between the pressure in the outside air and the air in your sinuses, with the end result being pain. The same thing happens when you are on an airplane and you feel that ear popping or pain.
If you are a migraine sufferer, you should discuss with your doctor, as there are many prescription medications that can help. In a recent study, more than 50% of migraine headaches were induced by subtle changes in barometric pressure.
Treatment for the generic outdoor headache differs from person to person, and just how bad the pain is. Usually over-the-counter drugs like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or Excedrin will do the trick. Excedrin is a combination of the other two drugs, with a dose of caffeine to combat any sleepiness side effects. For me, sometimes an ice pack for 30 minutes does the trick.
We usually can’t prevent barometric pressure headaches completely, but if you are aware that you are a sufferer, there are some things you can do, starting with always getting plenty of sleep. Most people need seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
A regular exercise routine helps keep your blood flow and breathing patterns working well. Same thing about your diet; eat healthy and never skip a meal, especially when on your trip.
Alcohol consumption can trigger a headache, especially at altitudes, so it is best to leave the booze at home. Dehydration can trigger a headache so when outdoors, be certain to drink plenty of water.
I have found that I get a serious headache every time I fly. The headache usually starts about four to five hours into the trip and can last for several hours after my arrival at the destination.
Knowing this, I drink extra water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and take a couple ibuprofen before I feel the headache. I stay on the dosage of them until after I have arrived. It has seemed to help.
I guess my name will live forever, having the 18th type of headache named after me. If I stop ordering so much gear on the credit card, my wife claims her sick headaches would go away forever. All of that being said, I still do my best to live within my means, even if I have to borrow money to do so.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com