OUTDOORS: Fire for survival

Something as simple as a fire can be the difference between life and death. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

I felt motivated to write about fire building again because of a search and rescue mission for a lost hunter that we took part in a few weeks ago. Like so many of these missions, the ending was not a happy one as the poor hunter crossed his last horizon. Once again, the rough outcome of this incident could have been prevented.

The hunter left his survival pack at the vehicle, along with extra warm clothes. His path was going to be just off a 4WD road, about a mile in, then straight back out again to his vehicle parked next to the road. What could go wrong? Plenty.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?