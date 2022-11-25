OUTDOORS: Fire for survival

I felt motivated to write about fire building again because of a search and rescue mission for a lost hunter that we took part in a few weeks ago. Like so many of these missions, the ending was not a happy one as the poor hunter crossed his last horizon. Once again, the rough outcome of this incident could have been prevented.
The hunter left his survival pack at the vehicle, along with extra warm clothes. His path was going to be just off a 4WD road, about a mile in, then straight back out again to his vehicle parked next to the road. What could go wrong? Plenty.
He got somewhat confused and began walking the wrong direction. As temperatures fell throughout the late afternoon and early evening, things got worse. He was beginning to suffer the effects of hypothermia.
One of the biggest threats an outdoor enthusiast can face is hypothermia. Back in the day we used to call it “exposure.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 1,301 people die annually from hypothermia. It has become so serious that most states include instruction on its treatment and prevention in their hunter education courses.
Such things as wind and moisture can accelerate hypothermia. Wind can penetrate the clothing and push heat away from the body. Wind also causes evaporation on exposed skin, amplifying the cold. Being wet, from perspiration or weather conditions, can accelerate hypothermia at an alarming rate.
The body’s normal temperature is 98.6 degrees. The medical condition known as hypothermia occurs when the body’s core temperature drops below 95 degrees. When the temperature reaches 92 degrees and below, it is considered immediately life threatening.
Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, lowering your body temperature. Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. It can cause drowsiness and very low energy levels, resulting in memory loss, an altered state of no longer being able to care for oneself, and really bad decisions. Like the decision to keep on walking in the wrong direction.
Wrong direction is exactly what our lost hunter did. He wandered off into some of the steepest and roughest country around, opposite of the direction from his vehicle. In spite of a massive search effort involving dozens of volunteers from several SAR teams, the man was not found in time. He was found deceased in an area so remote that recovery had to be done by helicopter.
Bottom line of all of this is to be prepared. No matter how short your trip is, or how close you plan on staying near the vehicle, take some gear with you. If our hunter would have just sat down and built a fire for warmth, SAR would have found him the first evening and he would have been fine.
You don’t have to always carry the storage wagon full of supplies, but one thing for certain is something to make a survival fire with, an extra jacket and a few snacks. A fire can serve many useful purposes to a person found in a survival situation. Aside from the obvious, which is warmth, a fire can cook food, act as a signal to any searchers, purify water, provide a base camp and generally give a person a feeling of comfort and security.
I build a fire in my woodstove just about every evening during the winter months. It creates a sense of security but it is much different than having to build a fire in the woods. At home, I have a nice supply of cut, split, and seasoned wood. I light up one of those fire starters and adjust the damper, and all is right with the world.
Such is not the case in the great outdoors. You will not find a supply of split and dried firewood. Add a pouring rain or falling snow and suddenly, you better make sure the disaster insurance is paid up, because you have a problem.
Most people think that a cigarette lighter in the pocket is all that is needed however, such may not be the case. Butane lighters do not work well in extreme cold, when you need the fire most, but I carry a few anyway. I usually carry several options in my pack in case something fails, and a couple more in my pockets.
The stormproof/windproof matches in a waterproof container are terrific, and there is an electric lighter now that you simply charge up and it will light dry tinder or shavings quite well. I hate the rechargeable thing because I always forget to charge it, but if you can remember, it is a great back up.
There is a product called a metal match, (a magnesium fire starter) where you scrape off some of the combustible material from one side and strike the other side with a knife to make sparks. This in turn ignites the material and starts the fire. It is also possible to start a fire with a battery and some steel wool.
My favorite method, especially during wet conditions, is a small flare. You can purchase these in a small size, around 5 inches long, and they fit nicely in a pack. A flare will usually burn for quite a few minutes at a very high temperature and is a very effective fire-starting tool. I realize they are bulky but worth their weight in gold during an emergency.
There are of course the more primitive methods such as a bow or rubbing two sticks together, but I have found all I get with that is good cardio exercise and no flames. It may work on television but for me, I carry matches and lighters.
Throw in a few different fire starters, like Wet-Fire, and similar products. If you are going to seek tinder and fuel on site, avoid wood lying on the ground. This wood will have absorbed moisture from the ground and make it near impossible to ignite. Pulling dead branches off trees is a much better choice and finding a beetle killed spruce still standing is the jackpot.
Try breaking a piece of wood from the tree and see if it makes a nice snapping sound, indicating dry wood. With a knife, whittling off the wet outer areas and exposing the dry inner fuel can make a fuzz stick. Grass, milkweed, dry sage, inner bark from a dead aspen, old bird nests, all make good tinder.
Once the tinder is burning well, we will need some kindling. These are dry sticks smaller than a pencil to fuel the tinder with. From there we progress to squaw wood, which is up to a half inch in diameter.
Finally, you can begin adding the last wood that is called fuel wood. This is the good heavy stuff that will burn longer and provide a nice bed of hot coals. A good idea is to have pieces of fuel wood drying around your fire, so you have a source of dry fuel at the ready. For an overnight fire, collect about three times the wood you think you are going to need. You will be surprised how fast your supply dwindles down and you don’t want to have to look for more in the dark.
I won’t preach to you about how to build a fire but will suggest that you practice. Next camping trip, pretend you are in a survival situation and see how you make out. There was a time when I could not build a fire unless I used up a quart of lighter fluid and a half box of matches, but I have gotten better. I think fire is the most important survival tool, and you should master it.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org