OUTDOORS: First aid for your dog

My wife of many years accuses me of being a cynic. I guess that might be true to a point, but I assure you that I was not born that way. Something in life or my chosen career has made me a cynic. While I don’t go around shining a light in people’s faces, looking for an honest man, as Diogenes the Cynic once did, I do subscribe to some of his beliefs and teachings.
Diogenes was a Greek philosopher who lived from 412 BC to 323 BC and was considered one of the founders of cynic philosophy. Alexander the Great met Diogenes once, introducing himself as “I am Alexander the Great King.”
Diogenes responded, “I am Diogenes the dog.”
When Alexander asked what he had done to be called a dog, he said, “I fawn on those who give me anything, I yelp at those who refuse, and I set my teeth in rascals.”
This pretty much sums up my dogs. We have dogs, always have and always will. Like many of you outdoor folks, we love our dogs. Our dogs make great companions in the outdoors, on hikes, fishing or hunting trips, and camping.
We need to keep some basics in mind whenever we recreate with our dogs because their entire safety and well-being rests in your hands. Leashes are very important, and the dogs should be always controlled. I know that freedom and running around is something a dog loves to do, but there are far too many risks outdoors to our dogs.
Wild animals are everywhere outdoors, and we don’t want our pup to have any encounters. Dogs will go after a skunk or porcupine, and you will have your hands full. Dogs will also chase deer, which is illegal, but can run off and become lost.
Social media is full of people looking for help finding lost dogs in the woods, so please, keep the dogs close to you and under control.
There are times when dogs can’t be leashed, such as hunting dogs for ducks, geese, or gamebirds like pheasants and quail. These dogs are usually specially trained to whistles, commands or shock collars. Generally, they are kept leashed or crated when not hunting for the dog’s safety.
Anyone who does recreate with their dogs should be certain to bring plenty of food and water for them. You should also carry a first aid kit, geared to your dog, along with you. Dogs are a lot closer to the ground than we are and subject to injuries that require special attention.
The general first aid kit that we carry with us for our own use will cover much of the emergency needs for your dog. Most kits already contain things like gauze pads, alcohol pads, tweezers, iodine prep pads, and other general first aid items. These will be fine for injuries like small cuts or abrasions. The tweezers are great for removing stingers, in case your pup gets stung.
Most of the time, a dog getting stung by an insect is no big deal. Remove the stinger and spray a little Benadryl on the site. If the dog has difficulty breathing or starts to vomit or have diarrhea, better beat feet to the vet right away.
Strains and sprains can be a real concern for dogs as they bounce around on the rough terrain of a trail. Check the foot pads for any injury or sticker before assuming a sprain. If there is swelling, limping or carrying the leg off the ground completely, it is best to take it easy and head for home. If you can’t carry the dogs, at least take the shortest way out possible, and move slowly. At least a dog has three other legs to move with.
If it is a foot pad injury, having a roll of vet tape along is helpful. You can wrap up the injured foot after washing the area with clean water. If the dog favors the foot, again, move slowly and save the long hike for another day.
Dogs have a higher core temperature than humans. Add to that a fur coat and the inability to sweat, and you have a recipe for heat exhaustion or heatstroke. This is better to prevent, by not hiking on hot days, or hike during the cooler mornings and evenings. Once again, bring along plenty of water.
If your dog becomes listless or a reluctance to continue hiking, and has excessive panting or salivation, better move the dog to a cool spot in the shade immediately. Cool the dog with water by applying it to the neck and abdomen. Do not submerge the dog or use ice as this may make it worse. You can also fan the dog. Best to head for home and if possible, carry the dog out.
Ticks can be a problem during the warmer months, especially if you hike in the brush and grassy areas. Use tweezers to pull the tick out and clean the area with an alcohol wipe. Ticks carry diseases so you want to comb out your dog regularly and be aware of ticks. You may consider speaking with your vet about oral medications that may help with ticks, especially if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors.
It seems my dogs are always getting something in their eyes. Dirt, small seeds or pieces of dried plant debris are always a problem. We carry a bottle of saline solution with us to flush out the eye. Clean water will work in a pinch, but saline is easier on the eye.
A common injury is to have a toenail ripped off or partially torn. For this, we carry a small set of nail clippers to cut off any damaged nail left dangling. We also have a small container of corn starch to plug up the injured nail and help stop the bleeding. When you get home, wash the injured nail out with soap and water to prevent any infections.
I carry an Israeli Bandage in my first aid kit for severe injuries. This is like a big absorbent bandage with an Ace elastic bandage built into it. It stops bleeding and provides pressure. I have found these work well on humans and dogs, so keep one of these in your kit.
After Alexander the Great left Diogenes, he remarked, “If I were not Alexander, I would want to be Diogenes.” I don’t think I would want to be Diogenes, but I wouldn’t mind being one of our dogs. They sure have a good life at our house and rule the roost.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org