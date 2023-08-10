OUTDOORS: Fish, vacations and rain

The most popular vacation time for Americans is he summer months, when the weather is nice, and the kids are out of school. Over 50% of Americans associate their vacations with the water, be it oceans, beaches, lakes or streams. There are also 50 million Americans who will go fishing this summer.
Summer and a vacation spent fishing, and all is right with the world. As a kid, I spent every waking moment fishing, or thinking about fishing. The thinking about it part got me in trouble because I usually thought about it in school.
One particular fishing vacation found my family in Eagle River, Wisconsin, for two solid weeks of nonstop fishing on the lake we were staying. We arrived late on a Sunday afternoon, with the lake calm, and the sun shining bright. That was the last time we saw the sun for two weeks.
We found ourselves in a never-ending downpour of rain, day and night, for the rest of the trip. At times, it slowed to a light drizzle, and other times, it just poured. Most days, there was no lightning, so I put on an army surplus poncho, and hit the lake.
Every 10 casts, I had to take a break to bail out the boat with an old coffee can. At the time, it seemed like the worst vacation ever. Looking back some 50 years, it still seems like the worst vacation ever. One positive side of the vacation, I caught a bunch of fish, once I figured it out.
Late summers are our rainy season here in Colorado, and many of us will take to the lakes and streams to fish, on weekends, and perhaps vacation. Rain does not have to mean “no fishing.”
Many people are immediately discouraged by the rain, but a light rain actually provides a great opportunity to catch a mess of fish.
I am sure you have heard the old myth, “Fish bite more when it is raining.” I am pretty sure this originated by some Dad trying to convince his kids to quit whining and stay out on the lake a while longer.
If you have shower conditions, such as during the summer monsoon season, the most productive time to fish is right before the storm. A lowering barometric pressure can send fish into a feeding frenzy. The bite may slow during the storm, but pick right back up when it passes, and the pressures rise.
The effects of barometric pressure on fish has not been studied a great deal. It is a difficult undertaking to say the least, requiring pressurized chambers with fish tanks in them.
The standing belief of most anglers, and the researchers who have studied this some, believe fish are more active during a falling barometer because it relieves the pressure on their swim bladder, and they can move about easier. Since the falling pressure comes right before the rain starts, it makes sense the fishing is better than on high pressure.
Rain muddies the water, and disturbs the surface, decreasing visibility and making it harder for fish to see baits, especially artificials. Consider using lures that have brighter colors, and tackle that makes a little noise, such as crank baits and popping corks.
I have caught sea trout in water with zero visibility, by using a popping cork. They rise to the sound and notice the bait right below the cork.
During the late summer months, water levels drop because of summer evaporation and demands on the water sources. The water is warmer, and the oxygen levels lower, often times putting fish into lock-jaw mode.
An afternoon rainstorm can aerate the water and drop the temperature, sending the fish into activity mode, all the more reason to be on the water with rod in hand.
There is an old saying, the brighter the day, the brighter the lure, but in my experience, this has never held true. I think it pertains more to the clarity of the water, but even so, I still find the opposite to be true. Clear water and bright days, I use dark lures.
Once the storm has passed, look for the windblown shoreline. The wind blowing into a shoreline during a storm will push bait fish and insects into the shoreline. This creates little pockets that can be very productive feeding grounds for fish.
When you get your tackle ready for the big weekend trip, or vacation week, include some quality rain gear. Buying a good set, versus the cheap PVC made set, will make you more comfortable, and keep you dryer inside as well, protecting you from the perspiration that inevitable occurs with PVC sets because they don’t breathe.
The only caveat to fishing in the rain, is to make sure you do it safely. Lightning is a game changer. I have fish during lightning storms and found the thunder to put an end to the fish bite.
The sound can be heard underwater, and in my experience, it shuts down the fishing. Besides, only a congenital idiot or a person with a death wish, wants to be outside, on the water, holding a graphite lightning rod in their hand, when the daggers from the sky come down.
We had an old saying when I lived in the Florida Keys, “You know what follows five days of beautiful, flat calm weather? Saturday.” The best time to go fishing is when you have time to go fishing.
