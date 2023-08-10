OUTDOORS: Fish, vacations and rain

Sometimes you have to put up with a little rain if you want to catch a mess of fish. (Mark Rackay/ Special to the MDP)

The most popular vacation time for Americans is he summer months, when the weather is nice, and the kids are out of school. Over 50% of Americans associate their vacations with the water, be it oceans, beaches, lakes or streams. There are also 50 million Americans who will go fishing this summer.

Summer and a vacation spent fishing, and all is right with the world. As a kid, I spent every waking moment fishing, or thinking about fishing. The thinking about it part got me in trouble because I usually thought about it in school.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?