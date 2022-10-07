OUTDOORS: Fishin’ the woods

After months of anticipation, I climbed on board a jet headed for Fargo, North Dakota. Fargo was not my final destination. It just happened to have the closest, best connection to Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. It was warm and sunny in Fargo, but the winters can be brutal.
I was joined by Steve Dike, Alan Reed, and Jon Horn. Our destination was the Harris Hill Resort on the south shore of Lake of the Woods. We were meeting my brother, Doug, and a fishing buddy of his, Kurt Ringwald. Five of us had done Minnesota fishing trips together in the past. Doug and Kurt live in the Chicago area. Steve was the add-a-man on this gig.
By late Saturday afternoon we arrived at the resort, minutes ahead of Doug and Kurt. We would have been there sooner if we had not birded the 18-mile road from the border town of Rainy River and the resort. Get four birders together someplace where they have never birded is a recipe for serious disruptions in any time schedule. The focus of the trip was fishing but get the four of us together and the topic invariably turns to birding.
We spent the first evening catching up and getting oriented by one of the resort’s owners, Cheryl Gauthier. Lake of the Woods is huge and getting some local knowledge was extremely important. She went over a map of the lake to give us some pointers on the lake’s hazards and moods. On our second and third days we had hired a guide to help reduce the learning curve.
The next morning, we gathered up our gear and headed for the boats we had rented. The boats were quality 18-foot fishing boats with sonar and a GPS unit. They had a good fishing deck and comfortable seats. We were not prepared for what we saw when we arrived at the resort’s dock.
The large dock with several slips that were shown on the resort’s website was gone. Debris clogged the normally sandy beach. A series of weather phenomena had wreaked havoc on the shores of Lake of the Woods earlier in the year. First, the region received 8-10 feet of snow last winter, much above average. A rapid warm up in the spring sent all that snow melt into the lake.
To add insult to injury it rained steadily for a week, then several windstorms pummeled the south and east shores of the lake. The lake rose 4 feet above its usual level. The last time the lake had gotten that high was in 1950. When we arrived, it was still a foot above normal. The resort had installed makeshift docks to allow boat access. During our stay we witnessed many blown down trees, damaged lakeside buildings, and boat wreckage.
Not knowing the lay of the lake, we stayed close to the resort for the first two days. Our guide, Colin, passed along some local knowledge that allowed us to venture out a bit. Lake of the Woods is huge. One thing we learned quickly was that even a gentle, prevailing west wind produced large rollers across the south end of the lake.
A gentle breeze also allowed us to slowly drift across the lake. Doug had done some research ahead of time and determined the best fishing technique for catching fish in August was to drift using a bottom-bouncer rig with a minnow on a long leader. The bottom bouncer put the bait in deeper water. We caught most of our fish using that technique.
We did some casting along the shoreline weed beds with some success. Doug, Jon, and I caught several smallmouth bass with crankbaits and spinners. Alan caught a 33-inch long northern pike casting. Kurt caught another large northern pike. Once we figured out the bottom bouncer method, collectively we caught enough fish to keep us entertained and provide four meals.
Lake of the Woods is known for its walleye fishing, but that’s not the only fish we hauled in. We caught sauger, perch, and crappie, as well. We released most of the fish we caught, saving a few walleye and crappie for dinners.
Now to the birding part of the trip. Our Colorado crew’s focus was on warblers that nest in the region that we do not normally see in Colorado. Since we would be near water, ducks and shore birds were also on our list. There were a few agriculture fields, but the vast majority of landscape away from water was dense woods. We avoided traipsing through the woods, full of ticks and mosquitos. sticking to trails and primitive roads.
The resort puts out feeders that are surrounded by large shrubs and trees, so we spotted lots of birds that were not necessarily interested in the feeders. We ended up seeing 70-plus species of birds. Lots of common terns, three different flycatchers including an alder flycatcher and eastern wood peewees, both life birds for me.
Warblers included black and white, yellow, Wilson’s, chestnut-sided, Tennessee, mourning, pine, American redstart, common yellowthroat, yellow-rumped, Nashville, and Blackburnian. Other good sightings were an American bittern, lots of American white pelicans and red-eyed vireos, solitary sandpipers, and blue jays.
The North Woods landscape is totally different from that of our western Colorado turf. It’s flat and wet. I feel most at home peering out over mountains and canyons but have learned to appreciate the beauty of dense woods and the rocky shorelines of clear lakes. Wild is good in all its expressions.
Bill Harris has traveled the back country of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”
