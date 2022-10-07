OUTDOORS: Fishin’ the woods

Steve Dike displays a keeper walleye. (Bill Harris/Special to the MDP)

After months of anticipation, I climbed on board a jet headed for Fargo, North Dakota. Fargo was not my final destination. It just happened to have the closest, best connection to Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. It was warm and sunny in Fargo, but the winters can be brutal.

I was joined by Steve Dike, Alan Reed, and Jon Horn. Our destination was the Harris Hill Resort on the south shore of Lake of the Woods. We were meeting my brother, Doug, and a fishing buddy of his, Kurt Ringwald. Five of us had done Minnesota fishing trips together in the past. Doug and Kurt live in the Chicago area. Steve was the add-a-man on this gig.



