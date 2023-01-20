OUTDOORS: Forgotten survival and living skills

People say that memory is the third thing to go in a person as they age. I am not sure I believe that. There are two kinds of memory, short-term and long-term. I can remember the details of a hunting trip from 50 years ago, all the way down to what I had for breakfast that morning. On the other hand, I can’t remember why I walked into the garage and what I was supposed to look for.
Anyway, if memory is the third thing to go, I have no idea what the first two are. I forgot.
One thing you do not want to forget would be your outdoor skills. If you don’t use them, they will slip from memory. If they slip from memory, you won’t pass them down to those you teach.
Let me get to the point before I forget what I was going to write about. There are many outdoor skills that our ancestors used, on a daily basis, that we have completely forgotten about.
Our ancestors had a much simpler lifestyle, with basically a half dozen things to worry about. Those things included, being hot or cold, thirsty or hungry, and sick or hurt. Compare that to the worries of modern-day people. We can add in money worries, bills, school, grades, work, gas in the car, insurance payments, etc. It is no wonder we have the highest incidence of ulcers and strokes.
Daily life back then was not just about survival. Those folks had fun too. They would gather around the campfire and sing, dance, and tell stories, all for entertainment.
For entertainment today, people need video games, television, internet, and everything in between. The vast majority of people today would be utterly helpless if they were plunked down in the middle of the woods and forced to fend for themselves using only the resources at hand.
How about making clothes from scratch? Archaeologists have discovered shoes dating back more than 5,000 years ago, made from animal hide and dried plant material woven together to form a method to keep it on their feet. Modern people don’t learn to even tie their shoelaces until around age 5 or so.
Our ancestors did their own blacksmithing. They would build a forge and treat metal with heat to harden it. Even further back, our ancestors would find the ore, turn it into iron and then to steel. They would then make whatever they needed to survive, from a knife to tools to use in the fields.
My grandparents grew their own vegetables. Not like I do now, with a hobby garden, they did it because it was necessary. They then can the harvest, or store some in the root cellar, so they would have food over the winter months. The old timers saved and stored seeds for future plantings.
When I get an elk, deer, or other game animal, we butcher it and place the cuts of meat into the freezer for future consumption. I seriously doubt my great grandparents had a deep freeze therefore, they had to can, smoke or dry the game meat in order to preserve it.
My wife and I love homemade bread. We run to the store and buy flour and yeast, make the dough and pop it in the oven at a preset temperature. In the days gone by, the people had to make their own flour and yeast. After that, they baked it in an oven heated by burning wood with no dial in which to set the temperature.
Everyone has a washer and dryer, the two hardest working appliances in your home. Washing clothes without the help of these appliances is a long-forgotten skill. Nowadays, if you don’t have a washer or dryer, you head over to the laundromat with a pocket full of quarters.
I am very accurate with firearms, mainly because of years of training and practice. It would be near impossible to tell you how many rounds of ammunition I have sent down range for training purposes. Such was not the case in the old days.
Our ancestors did not have the stores of ammunition available today. Even as a kid, I remember my grandfather making a single box of 22s last an entire summer. When he shot a varmint, he rarely missed, and he considered practice a waste of precious ammo.
Navigation skills have pretty much gone by the wayside. Everyone has a GPS these days and very few can navigate without one. I think back to my long ago passed old man mentor, who never heard of a GPS. My mentor Mr. Caster did not even carry a compass. He used landmarks, the sun or moon, and never got lost. Truly that is a forgotten skill.
For those of you who fish, take a look at your fishing equipment. Boat fishers have GPS, depth finders, and instruments to show bottom structure, water temperature, bait fish, and everything in between. The rods, reels, and types of line and lures can be mind boggling to comprehend.
My grandfather told me about fishing a creek when he was a kid. He said he would cut a willow, tie some braided line to it, a basic hook, and dig worms for bait. In the end, I bet he caught more fish than I ever did with my fancy equipment.
Before you get to feeling bad, remember that many of the things we do every day, people of the past could not have comprehended would ever come to be. When they wanted to talk to a neighbor, they walked over and visited. We grab a cell phone and call.
Think of the technology used in modern day transportation. We can be anywhere in the world, in about 24 hours. We drive everywhere in cars and trucks. Recently, we have a craft on Mars, sending back pictures. Perhaps it is all relative.
I look at my own grandchildren and think what a future world in the great outdoors will be like for them. Someday, they will look back and think about how old fashioned we were, doing outdoor skills the hard way. At least they will have videos on YouTube to show them how we did it and not have to rely on memory. Now if I can just remember where I parked my truck. My wife says there is an app for my phone that will help me with that. I wonder what my grandfather did when he forgot where he parked his truck.
