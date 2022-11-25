OUTDOORS: Four seasons of cold rivers

November has never been a month in which I have paddled any boat on any river in Colorado.
Until two weekends ago, that is.
The closest I ever get to experiencing hypothermia is occasionally on a winter camp-out, or on a day backcountry skiing in the San Juan Mountains when a surprise wind kicks up and I am already low on calories.
I have never quite had frostbite, although its lesser sidekick known as frostnip has convinced me to plan better and to attend to replacing my winter gear more often than I had been used to doing.
Avoiding any chance at cold water immersion would seem to be easy to do in the winter. Rarely do any of us purposely continue our watersports when late Autumn morphs into true Winter. Most of the rafters, kayakers, Stand-Up paddleboarders (SUPs), and riversurfers who I know wear a wetsuit when they do begin taking on the river sports and lake sports here in April, at the earliest.
And yet, some ice skaters from Montrose, Gunnison, and Crested Butte are already taking on the wild ice this season. That is the term for skating on naturally frozen rivers, canals and lakes. It takes plenty of preparation, a waterproof drybag with towels and a change of warm clothes “just in case”, and a deep trust in one’s skating mates, in case a rare rescue is necessary.
In fact, a friend described to me last week the interesting experience of having recently been “hearing the ice cracking behind us as we skate.”
I appreciate outdoor adventures as much as the next person, but my inner mathematician tells me that there are too many uncontrolled variables in such a sport. Therefore, I will not be accepting my friends’ invitations to join them on ice skates out on Blue Mesa or on any mountain lakes, any time soon, or ever. Thanks anyway.
But to use my one-person inflatable kayak to cross a cold river to pursue a hiking opportunity? That is different.
Research shows that the first (though sometimes deadly) of four phases of cold water immersion, known as cold shock, can theoretically occur in water as warm as 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Especially if there is complete submersion of the head, one or two reflexive gasps can occur. These can quickly cause inhalation of the cold water, leading to spasm of the muscles in the larynx and throat, causing drowning.
Should cold water immersion occur, the primary strategy advised is to focus on surviving the first minute. This means avoiding submersion of the head, fighting the reflexive gasp, resisting panic, and instead to actively get one’s breathing under control.
Prevention, an ounce of it, (as in the age-old saying) is worth a pound of cure. Sometimes such prevention is easier said than done. In the case of our group of three who recently set out to cross that slow, rather shallow, but cold river to hike a canyon, we intended to use the boat only as a last resort.
Based on information from other hikers’ experiences there earlier in the year, we had prepared by each having a pair of hip waders. It had earlier been communicated to us that the river bed was mostly mud and therefore may or may not be passable by wading. Their details that the water is only three to four feet deep turned out to be accurate on the November day that we were there.
Unfortunately, we found the mud at water’s edge to be unable to support the weight of a person, and those of us who waded into the water quickly sank so deeply into the mud that the suction nearly prevented us from lifting our feet. That led us to turn to Plan B (“B”’ for “Boat”).
We three agreed that we all must wear a personal flotation device (PFD), or else we would scrub the trip entirely. We only had to paddle the solo inflatable kayak 100 feet to reach the opposite shore. Rated at a load capacity of 400 pounds, the kayak could carry two of us at a time, so two trips could shuttle the three of us across.
Being a self-bailing kayak, I have been used to it holding me completely above the water’s surface, but I had never previously carried any greater than 220 pounds in it. Now, with close to its load limit, we found that our weight forced in several inches of water depth, entering through the self-bailing mesh in the floor.
Paddling requires using abdominal muscles as a foundation, as from a sitting (kayak), kneeling (canoe), or standing (SUP) position. Having to sprawl ourselves across the tops of the airtubes, we could minimize getting wet, but had to sacrifice any ergonomic paddling posture.
Given the difficult access, it was no surprise that we had that canyon hike all to ourselves.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He has recommitted himself to his usual risk-averse lifestyle. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.