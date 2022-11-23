john unger outdoors

Derek Anderson and John Unger improvise in paddling a solo inflatable kayak in an unconventional manner, to hike an otherwise inaccessible canyon.

 (Courtesy photo)

November has never been a month in which I have paddled any boat on any river in Colorado.

Until two weekends ago, that is.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?