OUTDOORS: Gardening trends for 2022

As we step into this New Year and hold our breath with uncertainty, the obvious question on everybody’s mind is what will 2022 bring? I don’t have a magic crystal ball, but I can tell you what I’m seeing in the way of gardening trends and it looks pretty good.
The 2022 “Garden Trends Report” says we’ve moved from crisis to innovation. That sounds like a good thing.
I’ve seen reports that say there may be approximately 18.3 million new gardeners since the pandemic began. Half of these newbie gardeners were under the age of 45. Some say this surge is due to the uncertainty in the food markets. Others say they just want to know how their food is being grown.
Some people are just spending a little more time around the house and simply enjoying their surroundings more as they get back to nature.
Country Magazine claims nationwide garden related spending rose 77% in 2021. It appears that this year is going to follow the same course as more and more people discover the joys of gardening.
I don’t know if this is pathetic or a good thing, but I read flowers are the “new hugs.” In these times where many people are avoiding hugs and personal connections, people are said to be showing their appreciation by giving flowers. So, planting “cutting gardens” or flowers that can be cut and used for arrangements makes sense.
But even if you don’t give your flowers away, they will shine in your garden and be a welcome sight in your home. You may even want to plant a few flowers or vegetables to be entered in the Montrose County Fair toward the end of the summer.
I’m certain we will be seeing more drought tolerant plants incorporated into our landscapes, especially if the drought continues. Xeriscape gardening, also referred to as “water wise gardening,” is bound to continue to grow.
I’m anxious to see what the 2022 plant select winners will be, but that information is not available yet. You may want to visit the Montrose Botanic Gardens to see what some of the great xeriscape plants look like during the winter months. You might be surprised at the winter interest they can bring to a landscape.
They say we should expect to see a lot of bold, bright colors in the landscape as people try to put the dreary COVID winter behind them. But then again, more pastel colors and green plants can create a calm and relaxing feel. I view this scenario as do whatever you like best. It’s not always about “trendy.”
The use of more natural and recycled materials will be big in the new year. This goes for lawn furniture as well as accessories. The use of peat moss and plastic containers for plants is slowly being phased out so you may see some changes there.
Pollinator friendly gardens are definitely going to be a big deal in 2022. This includes planting a variety of flowers that will produce pollen that can be used by various pollinators. Using pesticides wisely should also factor into pollinator friendly gardens. This includes being careful even when using organic products. I’m thinking I should write an article about this.
Planting for the birds, butterflies and bees is going to be a focus in 2022 gardens. Sales of bird feeders and feed are projected to hit over $2.2 billion in the new year. And I think we’ve all seen backyard beekeeping becoming a growing hobby for many.
Butterfly friendly gardens does not mean simply putting up a butterfly house, which is not recommended, and usually ends up attracting hornets rather than butterflies. Planting flowers that will attract butterflies and provide for their needs is what’s desired.
Quieter and less polluting mowers and trimmers are certain to be more than just a trend this year. I wonder how many hours of my life I’ve spent pulling the cord on two cycle equipment and gas mowers. I’ve slowly been replacing my equipment with battery operated devices. I’m sure I’m not getting the upper body workout that I use to, but now I’m not exhausted before I even begin a job.
Another plus is the battery-operated equipment doesn’t weigh as much so the job goes faster and easier.
I’m betting you’ve been receiving gardening catalogs online or in the mail almost every day. I have too and it looks like there will be some good things available. I try to include at least one new variety in my gardens each year.
Last year I tried On Deck Hybrid sweet corn available through Burpee. I planted it in a container on my deck where the deer and other critters wouldn’t get it and it turned out great! I had little bitty ears of corn about 4-5 inches long. That was kind of fun.
I think no matter what’s trending in the upcoming year, it’s good take time to slow down and marvel at the small things going on right in your own backyard. You may be amazed at what you’ll discover.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.