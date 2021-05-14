OUTDOORS: Get your kid outdoors

If every one of you would search your memory banks, you will probably find there was someone who mentored you in the outdoors. Perhaps a parent, grandparent or an aunt or uncle, who introduced you to the outdoor world.
In my case, grandparents who really had no interest in going camping, fishing, hunting or backpacking, raised me. They had reached their quota of outdoor excitement long before I landed on their doorstep.
My father did not hunt, hike or camp, but he did have a strong love of fishing. Dad travelled the world over, chasing fish on three continents. He took me along as often as he could, and for that I am forever grateful. Dad took me fishing many times in Canada and taught me to love the Northwoods and the waters.
Taking to the outdoors with your kids outdoors, to share your passion, will teach them the value of the outdoor experience and give them a basis for their own outdoor life as they grow. Youth today spend more time indoors than any other generation and it is up to us to get them outside.
Getting the kids involved should start with the planning process for the adventure at home. Give children the responsibility to pack their own gear and clothes for your trip (after you help make the list with them). Give each child their own duffel bag for their gear and teach them that bag is their responsibility, and to always return gear to that bag when finished. These basics apply for a day trip as much as an overnighter.
First thought about bringing the kids is their safety. They will be in a totally new environment, with things and places they have never seen before. If you take to the mountains, remember that the mountain is not very forgiving for mistakes, and less forgiving for lost children.
Set some ground rules for the kids. Tell them the boundaries, where they can roam and areas they should stay away from. Depending on age, are they allowed to go by the river? Be aware of dense woods and cliffs or dangerous areas where little ones should not venture off to without you along.
Remember that kids travel on their stomach, and I suppose, I still do (just ask my wife). If your trip will involve some cooking, plan the meals to be fun and include some roasting food to be done with sticks over the fire. Kids love s’mores but they can be lethal to adults. Best leave the chocolate marshmallow sugar bombs to the younger members of the crew.
Allow the kids to help contribute to the menu planning at home to help get them excited about the trip. Pack foods you know the kids like rather than experiment with new foods. Kids love snacks, and with the fresh air outdoors, best bring plenty.
The worst words a parent wants to hear would be when a kid announces, “I’m bored.” Be ready with some potential activities and ideas to counter the boredom. Remember, the day is about them, not you, so don’t be disappointed when their attention span is short in an activity you love.
It’s OK to bring a favorite toy along, but keep toys from home to a minimum. Leave room for lots of unstructured outdoor play. Children will find ways to create their own outdoor amusement, and isn’t that what we are there for?
If you do bring toys for the kids, try and find something that will complement their outdoor activity such as a Frisbee, ball or some inexpensive binoculars to watch birds and game with. If you are taking them fishing, consider setting them up with their own rod, reel and tackle box.
Be aware of how much sun exposure the kids get during the daytime. The hours that the Colorado sun is the strongest is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Try and limit their exposure during those hours. I grew up before all the worries of skin cancer and am paying the price now.
Lather them kids up with sunscreen, and apply it liberally and often. Pay special attention to the face, nose and ears. If the gang is swimming, or taking part in an activity that involves heavy perspiration, you will have to reapply sunscreen more often.
Remember that your child’s normal fluid intake will be significantly up because of the altitude, heat, and amount of exercise. Kids should drink plenty of water before, during, and after their activity.
It is never too soon to start teaching your kids the basics of survival and first aid. Being in the woods with you is a perfect time for them to start learning the skills that will last a lifetime of an outdoor lifestyle. I still use some of the skills my mentors taught me over 50 years ago.
My grandparents pawned me off on an old man friend of the family. He introduced me to the wilds and how to hunt, camp, and survive in the woods. Between that, and learning to fish with my dad, I learned enough to get by in just about anything the mountain throws at me. Give your kids the same chance for a wonderful life outdoors.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.