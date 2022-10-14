OUTDOORS: Get your nose into nature

Kids drink in the scent of plants at the Hotchkiss K8 farm-to-school gardens. (Grace McVey/Americorps)

The sound of leaves crunching as you walk through the forest, the feeling of the warm sun on your face, the sight of a mule deer, the smell of a nearby campfire, and the taste of a freshly picked tart apple engage our five senses − sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. Together these senses help us get a clear picture of what is happening around us.

Have you ever taken a whiff of some smell that transported you back to a childhood memory?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?