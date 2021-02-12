OUTDOORS: Getting out on the trails and beyond

Up until Super Bowl Sunday afternoon I had a topic for the Outdoors column. I had worked on it during the previous week, getting ready to put on the finishing touches. That all changed when I went for a bike ride on Sunday. It was breezy, but sunny and the temperature was hovering in the low 50s. I headed for the bike trail that begins near the Recreation Center and ended up on the River Trail.
I encountered lots of people on the trail. Bike riders, kids skateboarding, families, dog walkers, power walkers and retired folks. Quite a variety of citizens, but all had one thing in common — getting outside, enjoying the nice day.
I have been riding the River Trail for more than 25 years and have seen a steady increase in people using it. The extension of the trail north of Main Street, the addition of the major spur out to the rec center and the construction of dirt trails in Cerise Park have been major additions to the city’s trail system. It is nice to do some mountain biking without leaving the city limits.
Montrose’s parks and trails are a real asset to our community. Parks, trails and open space are an important part of a healthy, vibrant community. Back in 1994, I joined a large group of citizens that made up the Parks, Trails and Open Space Task Force. We created a master plan that leaned heavily on public surveys and town meetings for input. It was approved by the city council in 1995. It is a living document that continues to guide city planners regarding future park, trail and open space development.
On several occasions, I encountered enough people together on the trails that it was a bit congested. On other occasions I came up behind people who were walking. It got me thinking about the proper etiquette on trails.
The No. 1 trail rule in my book is be aware of your surroundings. Use all your senses to take in information. Watch for trail hazards such as ice in the winter, loose gravel, fallen tree limbs. Listen for other trail users. One impediment is someone riding a bike or walking with ear buds in place — you cannot hear important auditory clues in your surroundings.
If you are on a bike, slow down when approaching others, especially when approaching them from the rear. Most other trail users usually step aside when they see you approaching, but a few do not seem to notice you are there. If they are walking dogs or have small kids, be ready to stop if they happen to jump in front of you. When I approach someone from behind, I say something like “howdy” or “on your left.” Most of the time the other trail users turns around, steps aside and acknowledges my presence. Slowing down allows you to stop quickly to avoid a collision.
It is so easy to get wrapped up in your own world when out on the trails, however, remember you are sharing the trail with others. Be friendly. I find making eye contact with other trail users if possible, communicating in a friendly manner and dismounting if necessary, go a long way to foster smooth human encounters on the trail.
Also, a quick reminder to those who want to get off the pavement regardless your mode of travel on dirt trails. Late winter usually means the frozen ground is beginning to thaw out. The top few inches of the ground may be a quagmire. So please avoid using the trails during those conditions. After the ground thaws completely, the mud usually dries out quickly.
Pleasant late winter days certainly gives me a bit of spring fever, and from the number of people on the River Trail last Sunday, I am not the only one. With the pandemic dragging on, I am certain there will be a huge migration to the great outdoors as spring approaches. Wearing a mask and keeping safely apart is not usually needed on the trail, but if it gets crowded, even outdoors, mask up and keep your distance. Hopefully, things will return to something resembling normal soon.
