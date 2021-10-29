OUTDOORS: Ghosts, supernatural and other things to blame

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, I thought it would be appropriate to investigate whether the supernatural can, or does, come into play in our outdoor activities. Out of an abundance of caution, Oct. 31 might be a day you want to stay home — or not.
Halloween dates back to 1745 and is of Christian origin. As a boy being raised Catholic, we observed the day as All Saints Day. It actually translates to “Saints’ evening” from the Scottish term for All Hallows Eve. For a kid, it meant free candy and pranking the neighbors.
Haunted houses, costumes, trick-or-treating, and candy are all associated with Halloween, but it is also linked to an increased number of pedestrian fatalities, theft and vandalism. Halloween might just be one of the most dangerous evenings of the year for your children, home, car and health.
Physicians researched data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that there were increased pedestrian fatalities between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Halloween compared to one week before and after the holiday.
Halloween also brings 17% more crime related home insurance claims than any other day of the year. Most of these claims revolve around theft, vandalism, fire and someone getting hurt on another’s property during trick-or-treating.
All of this supernatural stuff has a tendency to trickle down into our outdoor activities, as a catch-all cause for everything that goes wrong, “must be gremlins.” I have found that the more extreme your outdoor sport, the more open you are to things going wrong, and the risk of rearranging your personal landscape when they do.
Take fishing for example. Trolling for blue marlin, 50 miles offshore of the Florida Keys is probably more dangerous than soaking a salmon egg in a creek in Colorado. When you have 500 pounds of angry marlin on a tether, things can go south in a hurry. More than a few crew members and anglers have paid the full price trying to land “big blue.” Personally, I have a few scars that serve as a testament to “close calls.”
The same can be said for hunting. A person walking a field for pheasants does not have the same risks as someone hunting brown bears on the Russian coast. The more extreme your sport, the higher the chances of something going wrong, and the increased probability you might board the last train west.
When something does go wrong, resulting in a broken piece of equipment, or worse, a broken piece of a person, everyone blames gremlins, supernatural intervention, or just plain kismet. From my own personal experience, I have found there are usually two reasons something did not go right.
The first reason is a visit from my old pal Murphy of Murphy’s Law fame. Murph, as I call him through long association, is a master at making things go wrong. You can kind of relate a Murphy visit as kismet, or just plain bad luck, but that is understating his abilities.
Many times, Murph does not arrive on scene until the bad has already begun, and his presence makes a bad thing worse. That is his contribution to us outdoor folks, making us wish we took up bowling instead. My old man mentor once said of Murphy, “We all know that Murphy is not real, and does not exist. We also know that he is always there, lurking in the shadows.”
The other reason I have found that things go wrong it is usually of my own making. Because I suffer from either diminished capacity or garden variety stupidity, I am the guy who will try and jump across a stream rather than just wade through it. These decisions usually result in my having to walk around for a month in one of those specially padded moon boots.
When asked, “Why did you try and climb that cliff?” I have no real answer except that the way around looked like it would take too long. Extreme sports or extremely stupid? Doctors report a 20% increase for traumatic injuries caused specifically by dumb mistakes in the wilds.
Extreme sports, such as ski jumping, street racing, base jumping, cage fighting, and many others that demonstrate stupidity, together with the ability to video the act and place it on social media, are taxing the medical and rescue resources. A “Tough Mudder” contest in Pennsylvania overwhelmed the local hospital by sending 38 patients to the ER.
At a recent meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a study was presented that showed 447,000 people treated in emergency rooms in 2009 for head injuries, representing an increase of 95,000 from the year before. These numbers continue to climb.
I guess the moral of the story is when you are looking for someone to blame for your outdoor mishap, you might just start with a glance in the mirror. We can be our worst enemy in the wilds, from taking unnecessary chances to not properly maintaining our equipment, resulting in a failure when you least expected it.
Let’s save the stories of the ghosts and supernatural powers for sitting around the campfire. I remember one such story that took place 50 years ago that my old man mentor Mr. Caster, told me about. It had to do with a family of four being murdered in their tents by a crazy man with an ax. Mr. Caster was enjoying some of his medicine from the tin flask when he told me the story, so the validity and exact details could be questioned.
The family was camping on Chicago creek, enjoying a weekend getaway. Late at night, as the four of them were sound asleep, the killer attacked, leaving no survivors, as he hacked each one to death in their sleeping bags. As the story goes, the killer was never identified nor captured, and still roams the hills of the Chicago Creek area. You might keep that in mind, next time you decide to camp at the Chicago Creek campground. Who knows, maybe it was a true story.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com