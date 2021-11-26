OUTDOORS: Give your landscape an early Christmas gift

I know. I know. Thanksgiving is now a memory and you’re probably more focused on Black Friday deals and Christmas than gardening, but paying a little attention to your landscape at this time of year can really pay off.
The moisture that we had earlier this fall made me think we were going to be in fantastic shape going into winter, but things changed and it became dry. So now I’m thinking if we don’t get some moisture soon we’re going to need to give some of the plants in our landscape supplemental water. Dragging the hose out to irrigate is no fun, but replacing trees, shrubs, roses, and in some cases even areas of turf isn’t fun either. Trust me on this. In the long run you’ll be glad you did.
The general rule is that cold, dry soil is not good! Cold moist soil is fantastic! So, even though plants have gone dormant for the season, they could still need a good drink. I’ve discovered over the years that Thanksgiving and Valentines Day are times that the landscape is often at it’s driest. This is why I recommend hauling out your garden hose and giving a few of your plants a good drink.
Newly planted trees and high water need trees, such as spruce and birch, are very susceptible to winter drought injury and occasionally, it can result in the death of the tree. You can check the soil moisture around the tree by inserting a long bladed screwdriver into the soil beneath the drip line of the tree.
Because our soil hasn’t really frozen yet, you should be able to insert the screwdriver to a depth of about 6 inches. If the screwdriver is a bit muddy when you pull it out of the soil, your tree should be OK. If the soil is dry, you should water. If the winter continues to be as dry as it has been, you may need to water your newer trees once a month to get them through the winter.
If your soil is dry, you could water with a “frog eye” sprinkler. That’s the little sprinkler with a couple holes on the top, or some similar sprinkler head. Water during the warmest part of the day placing the sprinkler near the outer part of the branches and let it run for about a half hour on each side of the tree.
Since our reservoirs are running extremely low you don’t want to waste the water so you might want to set your cell phone timer to remind you to turn off or move the water. You don’t want to have frozen water puddles around the base of your tree. Oh, and don’t forget to drain and disconnect the hose when you’re finished watering. That would be a real holiday humbug.
Plants that are planted on the south side of a building or on the south side of a berm often fall victim to dehydration during the winter months. Just as in the summer months, the sun will cause southern exposures to dehydrate a bit faster than the north side, so don’t overlook them when you’re checking the soil moisture.
Alberta spruce might also be needing a good drink. They may not show signs of drought stress now, but when warm weather rolls around in the spring they may start turning brown and dropping needles. If your Alberta spruce is located on the south or southwest side of a building, you may also want to protect it from the intense winter sun to prevent winter sunburn. This can be done by covering the tree with burlap or lightweight fabric. I know it’s not a gorgeous look, but this, along with additional watering, will help the tree look its best next spring and summer. I’ve seen the covering decorated to look like a Christmas gnome, so maybe you could make something fun out of the protection.
Turf, especially near a south-facing wall or a concrete walkway, can become extremely dry. Once again, you may not notice the dehydration until the grass tries to green up in the spring. Grass mites can also become a problem on turf that has been drought stressed during the winter.
Did you know that a lack of winter water could also cause trees and shrubs to break dormancy too early in the spring? When this happens it increases the plant’s susceptibility to spring freezes.
We don’t often think about it at this time of year, but bulbs can also be affected by drought. They too, will often emerge earlier than they should, causing the flowers to be killed by frost. Watering now and applying a couple inches of mulch will help prevent drought stress and premature emergence.
If you haven’t wrapped your new young trees yet, there’s still time to. Thin-barked trees like honeylocust, maple, crabapple, and linden are susceptible to sunscald from the intense winter sun. Frost cracks can also occur in the trunk of the tree because of drastic winter temperature fluctuations. To prevent bark damage, wrap the trunks of younger trees up to the first branches using commercial tree wrap. Leave the wrap on until around Easter.
We finally got our deer fence’s put up around our young spruce and newer trees. Better late than never. If you have roses, perennials or new shrubs you might need to protect from them from hungry and rutting deer. Spray deer repellents may work for a time, but they will need to be reapplied from time to time during the winter. Check your label about their effectiveness.
By the way, if you haven’t added additional mulch to your roses there’s still time to do so. Give them a good drink and then add about 6 to 8 inches of mulch around the base and lower part of the rose. I suggest using soil or compost to protect the plant from freezes.
However, if rodents are a problem in your area a pile of mulch around the base of the roses could be a little too inviting as a comfy home for them. I prefer good compost or a mound of soil around the base of the plant because it can be easily washed away from the plant with a strong stream of water next spring and incorporated into the soil.
I’m thinking that giving your landscape a gift this Christmas wasn’t on the top of your gift-giving list. But at least you know you’re giving a gift that’s really going to be appreciated! And it will be returned, in the form of a healthy landscape next summer.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.