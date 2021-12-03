OUTDOORS: Grand Mesa boasts Nordic skiing

I am excited to report that skiing conditions in Western Colorado are very, very good right now.
Surprised? Well, that statement is accurate, but it only applies to two types of the many types of skiing for which our part of the state is known.
Specifically, nordic skiing conditions are excellent right now. But only on Grand Mesa, and only at one of the three trailheads on Grand Mesa, and only on about three miles of those trails at that one trailhead.
But that makes for three miles of skiing out and three miles of skiing back on very, very good snow conditions. This can remove some of the disappointment of our past month of unseasonably sunny, dry weather.
County Line Trailhead is the area with the good shallow snow that has been groomed to produce great skiing. As part of the trail systems of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC), it is providing fine skate skiing and classic(diagonal stride) skiing.
It so happens that Saturday, Dec. 4 is the start of their race series, which will be held four miles further north at the Skyway Trailhead. Snow conditions on trails originating from Skyway are not as inviting as those from County Line Trailhead. Therefore the trail crew members have been shoveling and moving snow into place to prepare an out and back course for the 5 kilometer classic ski race which begins at 11 a.m. Later in the day a skate ski race will be held on the same course, for the same distance.
Three hundred inches of snow is the long-term average for a season’s snowfall on Grand Mesa, so these minimally usable conditions currently are quite out of the ordinary. In the 32 years of this organization existing and being authorized to operate by the U.S. Forest Service, there have been many years of great snow.
Still, the 36 miles of carefully designed, nested loops of groomed trails in their system are waiting for the snowstorms to make their way here again. That 36 miles translates to 58 kilometers, which is the unit of measure used to refer to ski trail distances.
Early October’s snows on Grand Mesa were the source for the current very satisfying skiing at County Line Trailhead. All of the lift-served downhill ski areas in northern, central, and southern Colorado are naturally in much the same situation as we all (farmers, ranchers, gardeners, and skiers) wait for the moisture.
As high as 10,800 feet above sea level, Grand Mesa is notably the largest flat-topped mountain in the world.
In addition to County Line and Skyway, what about the third of the three trails in that system? That is the Ward Nordic Area. Once we finally get more snowfalls, it will serve it’s usual role as the area which gets the minimal grooming but which is the most fitting for skiers with dogs accompanying them.
With just 7 kilometers of groomed trail, it does have another fifteen kilometers of ungroomed trails. Many more trails of backcountry access are easily available from there. Ward is the nearest to Montrose, being just over an hour’s drive when the roads are clear.
Near mile marker 26 on Colorado Highway 65, another advantage of Ward Nordic Area shows up sometimes in mid-winter. That is because, whenever avalanche activity on Grand Mesa ends up prompting road closure of the highway, that closure gate is at mile marker 28. Hence any skiers coming from Montrose or Delta can still get to Ward to ski during such a closure farther up the highway.
Given that the Ward Nordic Area has the above-mentioned minimal grooming, it is not suitable for skate skiing. However, its trails are appealing in that they wind around and between ten mountain lakes. This includes over 550 feet of elevation drop from the trailhead to the turn-around point.
While Ward Area and County Line are the two dog-friendly trailheads (of the three), the U.S. Forest Service requires dogs to be on a six foot leash while in parking lots and at the start of each trailhead. Dogs must yield to all trail users, are acknowledged as potentially unpredictable hazards to skiers, and must be kept under control and have their waste packed out by their owners. Snowbikes are prohibited by the USFS on these ski areas.
How does this grooming of the GMNC ski trails get paid for? Not by any tax revenues of federal, state, or local governments. Instead, it all comes from contributions of members and supporters. In fact, nearly 80% of their operating funds come from yearly memberships and contributions.
These funds make it possible for them to produce Nordic ski lessons and clinics and to use summers to remove deadfall from the trails before winter.
And, of course, to work with what snow we do get so as to cultivate the fast, smooth, rewarding ski trail that has now lasted for more than a month since our region’s last significant snowfall.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He is pleased to have gotten to ski County Line on four of the last four weekends. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.