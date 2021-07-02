OUTDOORS: Grand Mesa getaway

When the lower elevation temperatures start eclipsing 85 degrees, I look to the high country for a place to ride my mountain bike. By mid-June, it is just too hot for an enjoyable day ride out at Peach Valley, Dry Creek or Buzzard Gulch. Even the RAT gets a bit too hot in the summer unless you do a morning ride.
My riding venue of choice this time of year is the Grand Mesa. Depending on the winter’s snowpack the trails on the Grand Mesa start to dry out by late June. This year some of the trails were rideable by mid-June.
Of course, the big Grand Mesa trail news this year is the opening of the Palisade Plunge. Well, not all of it is open, just enough to give those so inclined a taste of what the trail will dish out. The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile long singletrack that will cross the Grand Mesa, then plunge off the rim, descending to the town of Palisade. The descent elevation profile of 6,000 feet is deceiving. Just a lot of coasting downhill you might think. Well, think again.
I recently talked with a friend who was one of the first to ride the lower 17 miles. Katie Catanzarite climbed on a shuttle that took her group to a jumping off point along the Lands End Road. She reported that long sections of the trail are steep and narrow with lots of exposure. Since the trail has not been compacted by use, it was loose and unpredictable in places. To add to the mix, there is quite a bit of climbing to negotiate the rugged terrain.
Put on your big girl or big boy pants and bring lots of water for this ride. Suffice it to say that the Palisade Plunge is for the experienced, skilled mountain biker looking for a significant challenge.
In mid-June, I joined a handful of friends to try out several miles of the upper end of The Plunge. We started at the Mesa Top Trailhead on a fairly mellow section of the trail. We soon slowly descended along the upper reaches of Kannah Creek. The riding was typical Grand Mesa narrow singletrack with plenty of rocky features to keep you on your toes.
We had classic bluebird Colorado skies, and was actually on the warm side considering the trail is just below 11,000 feet elevation. A few wildflowers were on display, but nothing like it gets later in the summer. I was in the throes of a cold, so turned back at mile four of the ride.
A week later our OGRE (Old Guys Riding Extreme) group convened at the County Line Trailhead. This trailhead is a happening place during the cross country ski season. There’s also a fun singletrack that follows much of the main loop out to a fantastic overlook. Much of the trail winds through a spruce forest and passes by a couple of lakes.
Our group numbered 11. The usual suspects showed up with a surprise appearance by Joe Rusk. Joe is one of the early-day mountain bikers in the Grand Valley. He moved to Tennessee a couple of years ago to be closer to family. He was back for a visit, so he joined the melee. Joe was part of the mix on some of my most memorable bike rides. In his heyday he could outride many a sprocket head half his age.
It was a spirited ride, well, as spirited as it gets for a bunch of gray beards. Frequent breaks gave all a chance to talk about past rides, feats of endurance and lack of good judgement. After the ride we broke out the camp chairs, snacks, and adult beverages as is our custom. For a few precious hours we escaped the heat of the valleys below surrounded by the beauty of the Grand Mesa.
If you go: Besides the Palisade Plunge and County Line Trail, there’s the Crane Lake Trail, Mesa Top Trail, Flowing Park Loop, and the West Bench Trail. Grand Mesa trail information can be found on mtbproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.