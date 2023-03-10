OUTDOORS: Group matters: ski runs or rivers

Here we all are, on one day in the middle of March.
Some of us are still looking forward to (and hoping for) another eight weeks of snow sports. Giggling children are still sliding on skis at a nordic ski area or a lift-served mountainside. Snowmobiles and snowbikes are providing adrenaline adventures for girls and guys on the Uncompahgre Plateau and on the Grand Mesa.
They want it to go on and on. And, given the snow depths this wonderful winter, it can yet, for a good long while.
Others of us are feeling the recent warm temperatures, hearing the birds singing in the sunshine again, and yearning for the sight of the first crocus pushing up through the melting snow on the edge of the neighbor's flower bed.
Still others, on this same day, are calling, texting, and penciling weekend dates onto calendars. River permits (for floating the spring run-off of all of this snow) are becoming available today and everyday now for overnight paddling trips. Inflatable kayaks and rafts, aluminum canoes and their Kevlar cousins, and skin-on-frame touring kayaks are all being primed and checked. Personal flotation devices (formerly called lifejackets, now known as PFDs) are being dusted off and prepared.
As groups are forming, important choices are being made. Whether yours is a group passionate about your snowsports, or a group whose members are aching for paddling down the river, they share a common trait. That is that the types of people in our group directly impact how we behave if an avalanche surprises us or a fellow boater suddenly disappears beneath the surface of a very cold river rapid.
This sobering fact comes to mind now, on the heels of avalanche tragedies that both occurred exactly two weeks ago today.
The full/final reports for each of these two events have recently been completed and released. In addition to the details of slope angle, circumstances, and the rescue or recovery actions of the deceased's group members, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center finishes each report with a “Comments” section.
That section always, admirably, begins with the following three straightforward sentences.
“All of the fatal avalanche accidents we investigate are tragic events. We do our best to describe each accident to help the people involved and the community as a whole better understand them. We offer the following comments in the hope that they will help people avoid future avalanche accidents.”
One of the two tragic incidents that day involved a group of six snowmobilers. The one who died was not wearing an avalanche transceiver. Three of that group of six were wearing such, and these three were carrying avalanche probes and shovels, and knew that the rider who disappeared into the avalanche would, therefore, not be searchable by transceiver. They did their best searching that they could.
The other of the two tragic avalanche incidents in Colorado that same day took the lives of two backcountry skiers, who were skiing uphill on their climbing skins. Their group was made up of just these two men.
These were very experienced and well-equipped backcountry tourers. They each carried an avalanche transceiver, probe pole, shovel, and inflatable airbag. Sadly, they both were buried in a single avalanche. One was found directly below the other.
Some years ago, the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) classes focused primarily on facts and skills relating to snow skills, digging skills, and searching skills. In the past decade or two, however, the subject matter has increasingly stressed group dynamics, and the make-up of the group with whom you are choosing to ski and ride the snow.
Knowing it or not, our behaviors are affected by the type of group we are in, whether we are out to ride the snow or to ride the river. As for groups in snow sports, some elements to consider are the individual members' risk tolerance, risk aversion, and safety equipment.
Other elements involve over-familiarity with a region, acceptance by others, commitment to a particular goal for the day, the expert “halo”, and scarcity of resources (“first tracks”).
I have found that classes and certifications offered by the Silverton Avalanche School, Mountain Rescue Aspen, and others, are well-taught and very satisfying in learning about these principles and how to manage one's risk in snow.
Due to the Whitewater Rescue Technician three-day course I took in a freezing cold river in 2021, I now realize how applicable these same principles are to groups forming for river trips. It is still about having adventure and maximizing fun, while managing risks.
After all, whether it is in the form of tons of crystalline snow, or tons of liquid river water, we still want to ride on top of it.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He wishes everyone good water, good snow, good judgment, and good luck. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com