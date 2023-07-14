OUTDOORS: Happy trails: A retiring columnist reflects

I am getting back into my normal routine following an exhausting, but memorable trip to Portugal. That means I am back on the birding trail with a few mountain bike rides thrown in for good measure.
Electric Hills Trails was in primo shape this past spring. All that wonderful precipitation since last summer has helped the trails firm up. Volunteers got busy doing some solid work on Rolling Blackout this spring. The four boardwalks across the irrigation ditch are in place. Vanderplaats and company should be back at it soon to wrap up construction of the final few miles of the 17-mile trail system. Looking forward to a grand opening this fall.
Many of my birding friends know it, but now the rest of the world does — I am going for a Colorado Big Year — try to see as many bird species as I can in the Centennial State in 2023. Since I do not have a blank check to fund this endeavor, I have to choose where and when carefully.
In April, four of my birding buddies joined me on a trip to northeast Colorado. Our target bird was the greater prairie chicken and we ended up spotting 90 other species despite some blustery spring weather. Several trips to western Colorado hotspots have yielded some good results. I am now at 233 Colorado species; goal 275. Plans to visit other parts of the state are in the offing.
In early May, I was the birding guide for a group from Colorado Canyons Association rafting down the Ruby/Horsethief section on the Colorado. It was running at 30,000 CFS. It has since topped that flow and was not much below 17,000 CFS in late June — amazing. I hear Lake Powell is up 35 feet, a drop in the bucket for that containment.
Another memorable experience recently was organizing a birding excursion for author Scott Weidensaul on the Fourth of July. Scott was in town at the invitation of the Black Canyon Audubon Society and the Friends of the Montrose Library speaking about his recent book, “A World on the Wing."
Bruce Ackerman and Don Marsh rounded out our crew. We did a 4-mile hike on the Uncompahgre Plateau and spotted 34 bird species. A great morning of birding got a bit more exciting when I couldn’t locate the trail that would take us back to our vehicle. A quick map check, a brief discussion, and some poking around got us back on track.
With advancing years, I have slowed down. The passion remains but my back and legs do not tolerate the miles like they used to. I stepped down from our local trail group’s steering committee, Montrose-Uncompahgre Trails, last December. With the infusion of young, new blood into the organization, I decided it was time to let a new generation of trail advocates lead the way.
In that same vein, I have decided to give up my monthly contribution to the Montrose Daily Press. In 2007 Laurie Brandt and I approached Steve Woody, the publisher of the Press at the time, with the idea of having a weekly column devoted to the outdoors. Prior to that, the Press ran an occasional “hook and bullet” article.
To his credit, Steve thought it was a great idea. Laurie recruited a couple of other writers and as they say, the rest is history. What I appreciate the most is the trust Steve and subsequent publishers have had in me and my fellow columnists. Never once was I told what to or not to write about, no sideboards.
The seeds of my writing vocation go back to a creative writing course in college and the encouragement of Jim Haining, a college friend. Writing “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau” helped me hone my writing style and opened the door to magazine and newspaper articles.
It has been an honor and a privilege to enter the readers’ world for a few minutes once a month. I hope the Press’ patrons have enjoyed reading about my adventures and occasional misadventures. Hopefully my writings have inspired readers to get outdoors more and explore. I truly believe that the outdoors provides solace for the mind, body, and soul.
Thanks to my Outdoors column colleagues, past and present, who provided the writing variety and excellence that have made the Outdoors section a quality addition to the Daily Press. Thanks to the editors at the Daily Press who tweaked things when needed.
A big shout out to the many outdoors companions with whom I have shared literally hundreds of adventures over the years. The only thing better than an adventure is sharing it with others.
And finally, thanks to all who have provided encouragement and kind words over the years. Those words are what kept me writing. You will see an occasional article from me when the inspiration strikes.
