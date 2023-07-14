OUTDOORS: Happy trails: A retiring columnist reflects

Bill with river guide, Dawn Cooper, and Fred Blackburn rafting the Colorado. (Bill Harris/ Special to the MDP)

I am getting back into my normal routine following an exhausting, but memorable trip to Portugal. That means I am back on the birding trail with a few mountain bike rides thrown in for good measure.  

Electric Hills Trails was in primo shape this past spring. All that wonderful precipitation since last summer has helped the trails firm up. Volunteers got busy doing some solid work on Rolling Blackout this spring. The four boardwalks across the irrigation ditch are in place. Vanderplaats and company should be back at it soon to wrap up construction of the final few miles of the 17-mile trail system. Looking forward to a grand opening this fall.  



