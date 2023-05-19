OUTDOORS: Higher water, higher risks

When high runoff occurs in the Colorado River basin, riverside campsites become fewer and fewer.
Such levels of snowmelt and runoff happened to back off last week on the Green River, during which a group of us had planned several days of paddling boats on a multi-day trip in Labyrinth Canyon.
Before making a final decision in times of such higher and faster water levels, even upon rivers without whitewater, groups of self-propelled boaters must objectively consider their individual members' interests, skills, and experience. Within our group we encouraged each boater to consider their personal answers to several questions before committing.
Have I ever experienced very cold river water from capsizing into it? How strong of a swimmer am I? Do I have the skills to recover myself, my boat, and my paddle after suddenly spilling?
Can I keep my boat upright during the sudden crossing from fast current into an eddy of water moving the opposite direction, to reach a landing? Have I ever assisted in the rescue of a group member who capsized in fast moving water? Further, have I ever taken a multi-day whitewater rescue class? Am I still interested in being on a trip that may have increasing chances of involving such events?
Important questions such as these prompted over half of our group to withdraw from the planned trip, hoping for another chance at it later in the season. They wisely sized up their own interests, skills, and experience. They then recognized that paddling 45 miles of desert canyons in the summer heat is preferable to getting in over one's head this spring.
Literally over one's head.
In addition to higher waters having impacts on agriculture, grazing areas, and lower valley housing, it also impacts the portion of Colorado's economy that is based on outdoor recreation.
So many factors must be considered in the somewhat unpredictable spring river levels. Dead timber that has been laying for years above the waterline will soon become floating hazards as high runoff gets higher in the month ahead.
In the microcosm of our multi-day river trip plan, we now had a group of three people planning on paddling two boats.
In order to play it safer, we changed our plan to make it three people in three separate boats. This would improve our chances for assisting any one of our members whose boat may capsize.
Never having been on that segment of the Green River at 21,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), we worked to stack the deck of cards in our favor as best we could.
As it turned out, two items that members of our group carried in our small, self-supported boats, made the trip safer and very worthwhile. One was a small folding camp shovel, about the size of a Bible. The other was a basic foam sleeping pad, with deep horizontal ridges.
At such relatively high water, the riverside campsites (that were not already underwater) had steep, slick banks as landing areas, were narrow, and could not fit all three boats tied up at the bank.
Such slippery banks covered in mud were often encountered when attempting to land, unload, and set up camp. The small shovel enabled us to cut steps into the bare bank, from which a “bucket brigade” allowed unloading the camping gear from one boat at a time.
Then that boat could be pulled up the bank by rope, making room for the next boat to be unloaded, and finally the third of the three. Some landings had quicksand mud into which we sank to mid-calf, preventing unloading of the boats' contents.
One member experimented by laying their rigid foam sleeping pad over that mud, and it surprisingly then redistributed a standing person's body weight and saved the day. Thus did tree-shaded, roomy, flat campsites become accessible for the night.
Of course, each morning three boats had to be reloaded one at a time, again with the bucket brigade system. A positive side benefit of such high water was that normally dry side canyons became small creeks that were deep enough to allow paddling far up them to camp.
Our boats consisted of one sturdy inflatable kayak, one stable low sided canoe, and one skin-on-frame long haul folding kayak, manufactured in Cedaredge, Colorado. Each boat had a shallow draft that suited the side gulches which had temporarily become creeks.
Just by chance did our trip occur during a brief dip in the rate of runoff. Unfortunately, I expect that many, many scheduled river trips in the coming three weeks will get canceled, due to water levels that may even reach double the flow we encountered.
Yet, the payoff remains of the sight of recent bear tracks in wet sand, the scent of desert flowers in bloom, and the sound of paddles rhythmically dipping into the Green.
John T. Unger is a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He is grateful to have heard the chorus of frogs go on all night long. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.