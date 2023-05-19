OUTDOORS: Higher water, higher risks

Sunrise from a side gulch on the Green River reflects in the high waters from the runoff after this winter of remarkably deep snows. (John Unger/Special to the MDP)

 

When high runoff occurs in the Colorado River basin, riverside campsites become fewer and fewer.

Such levels of snowmelt and runoff happened to back off last week on the Green River, during which a group of us had planned several days of paddling boats on a multi-day trip in Labyrinth Canyon. 



