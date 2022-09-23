OUTDOORS: Homework pays off for hunters

Learning to be good with a cast net requires much practice at home — homework worth doing. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

My grandmother always told me that when I find something I like, I will learn to excel at it. Perhaps this explains why I never did very well in grade school; nothing interested me. The teacher didn’t teach about hunting and fishing, she would drone on for hours about the French Revolution, as if it was all my fault.

I never understood the reasons I was held back two or three times in grade school. I am not sure how many times, because I was never very good at math, which might have been a contributing factor to why I was held back.



