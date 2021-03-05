OUTDOORS: Hot chocolate and hard water

Usually when I go fishing, I walk in the water. That is at least until I fall in the river and get wet. But during this time of year, I’m able to walk on the water. Frozen lakes demand a change from the warm weather horizontal method to the cold weather vertical method.
You guessed it — ice fishing!
I’m often asked if I go ice fishing. So although many are familiar with this absurdity, few seem to participate. That is until you get to the frozen lake on a bright, sunny day and then you can’t hardly find a parking place!
When I answer the question back, that yes, I do go ice fishing in the winter, reactions vary from polite curiosity to a total change of subject. I suppose those who change the subject fear they are in the midst of a madman and seek to escape.
After all, who in their right mind would purposefully venture into the grip of winter, drill a small hole in a giant ice cube, and then expect to catch some creature of the deep?
Well absurd it is, but this particular absurdity breeds fun and adventure.
For most of the morning, those detractors who consider ice fishing a waste of time are almost right. Almost right because even though the fish are not biting, the trip over was pleasant, having observed a bald eagle hanging out in a barren tree top and a gang of bighorn sheep on the shoulder of the highway along the shore of Blue Mesa.
Yet after several hours in which the only action was my stirring of the hot chocolate, I began to contemplate a return trip home. Several other crazies have come and gone already as no one is catching anything. But, well, it is my day off, and well, there is no yard to mow, so I remain.
And then my luck changes.
After having tried most every jig in my tackle box, I try yet another. And it works. Who is to say if it was truly the different jig, or if instead the fish just decide now is the time to feed.
But I don’t ponder that thought much in the moment. I’m too busy reeling in fish. A few get off right as they get up to the hole in the ice. This is always a challenging moment as one must get the head started out before they wiggle their way off the hook. Most are only lip hooked, and when I do manage to get them through the hole, I admire their color briefly before letting them go. Upside down and confused at first, after several flicks of the tail, they disappear into the dark.
One fights harder than the rest. It is easy to tell on the short ice rod and light spinning line when a bigger-than-usual fish is fighting back. Especially as it nears the hole. The head shaking is vigorous and my nervous anticipation could lead to pulling too hard or too fast. Maybe it is a small mackinaw.
Finally out on the ice it comes. At about 15 inches, it is not a large fish, but definitely a tugger. This overly fat rainbow will go over a pound. Crimson sides indicate a healthy existence. Easily the hook removes from its lip, and after giving it a thank you kiss, it slides gently down the hole.
Action has been steady for several hours, but the sun is sinking to the west and a light snow is brewing — time to go.
On the way home, I consider where else I might go the next time the hard water urge strikes me. I could venture to Island Lake on Grand Mesa for a splake, Taylor Reservoir for a mackinaw, or Crawford Reservoir for a crappie. But I already know — Miramonte. Several seasons have passed since Miramonte reservoir was revived and some of those fish have grown to a rod-bending size.
Every season is the same and every season is different. The sun fades away from the northern hemisphere and winter grips the lake with a layer of ice. Yet, each new outing and a fresh hole in the ice has its own story unique from the last. May your fishing season in Colorado this year be a fun one with tight lines and memories to hold.
