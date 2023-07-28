Does high-altitude trail crew work provide an intense enough workout to be effective training for mountain races?
For the umpteenth time, my summer weekends are being planned around training for the Imogene Pass Run coming up in early September.
Wanting to get hours of high-altitude foot travel with plenty of elevation gain and loss, I also have been looking forward to volunteering this summer to help do trail maintenance on the many trails our area offers hikers, horse packers, and runners.
Of course, the running and training does sort of serve as a convenient excuse just to be self-propelled through the beautiful wilderness areas which are less than an hour's drive from downtown Montrose.
When I volunteered for a two day Ouray Trail Group (OTG) work shift, my first, it was scheduled to take place on the Blue Lakes Pass trail and near Wright's Lake, in Yankee Boy Basin on the approach to Mt. Sneffels. That sounded good to me, and I looked forward to it.
In fact, I am still looking forward to it, because in the few days leading up to our weekend of work, the OTG scout had found that those two trails were still buried under so much snow that the trail could not be worked on yet, in mid-July.
Not a bad problem to have. And there are plenty of other spectacular trails around here that have a cyclical need for erosion control, fallen tree removal, edge stabilization, and more.
So instead of that work weekend occurring in the Mt. Sneffels wilderness, our group was reassigned to two other trails, including one in the Uncompahgre wilderness.
Again, that is surely not a bad gig at all.
Benefits exist when working under leaders with experience and certifications in sawyering, trail maintenance skills, trail crew leadership, CPR, and first aid.
Rich and Rebecca were such leaders, and as we began our first day by hiking two miles up the Hayden Trail from the north approach, their skills paid dividends.
Over the many trail miles I have covered through the years while running for fitness, fun, and mental and physical health, I have taken notice of certain angles of the bed of a trail, of run-out zones unobtrusively designed for water movement, and of angles of switchbacks both below and above timberline.
Carrying my share of our tools on the hike up during that first day, I enjoyed the quiet process of trying to see the needy areas of the trail as if through the eyes of the leaders and the experienced workers around me.
Gradually, through questioning, observing, and engaging, the leaders imparted more and more effective and valuable techniques to each of us, at each individual's own pace. Work loads were properly tailored to each person's skill level, age, tool experience, and judgment.
That first day, the Hayden Trail tasks mostly involved using tools such as the pick mattock, the McLeod two-sided blade on its long handle, cutting shears, and a folding saw.
In addition, of course, we each carried some protective gear and our own foul weather clothing, three quarts of water, the occasional water purification device, our lunches and snacks and some first aid gear.
Conversely, the second day we got to hike significantly farther up a different area, the Dexter Creek Trail, and carried several long folding saws, hatchets, and splitting wedges.
The OTG scout from earlier in the week had determined that many fallen trees were blocking the trail which a horse packing crew of volunteers would need to pass through two days later to access their worksite.
The camaraderie of hiking with interesting people through such wilderness with its wild geologic features wrapped in aspen, spruce, fir, and pine trees was a significantly pleasant and entertaining side benefit.
Taking turns to spell one another during the inevitable hand sawing through fallen trees was necessary. It offered as much vigorous exercise as it did satisfying gut feelings when a six foot long midsection of fallen log would give way with a crack and be rolled aside.
Working among the towering ponderosa pines that day offered a strong reminder of why we choose such regions for both work and for recreation.
And yes, the actual hiking into and doing such trail work felt like it did provide some of the high-altitude training I had hoped for. The miles I chose to run on the Imogene Pass Road the morning of the second day were admittedly better training, although the trail work day was more satisfying in many other ways, and allowed much more appreciation of the views those wilderness areas offer all of us who take them on.
I look forward to another such work crew opportunity, with engaging teammates and great leaders in equally stunning settings.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He honors and thanks columnist Bill Harris for his years of fine Outdoors column writing. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.