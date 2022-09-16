High above timberline last Saturday morning, a mile below Imogene Pass, Rick Trujillo re-positioned an orange cone bearing a large black numeral 9.
That meant that hundreds of us had run and hiked up 9 miles so far, and gained about 4,000 vertical feet. Looking behind and below us, one could see hundreds more runners, putting one foot in front of the other. Ouray native Rick Trujillo had first put on this race 49 years ago.
Joining mountain runners from all over, Montrose area men and women signed up, trained up, and showed up before dawn in Ouray last Saturday to run from the starting line on Main Street of Ouray to the finish line in downtown Telluride.
First Montrose area finisher was Ryan Wisler, finishing in just over three hours. The first female Montrose finisher was Kim Bessler, who earned a spot on the podium for her age group, with a time of three hours and thirty-three minutes. Juan Carlos Bermudez was the next Montrose finisher. Following him was Heath Hibbard, who won first place in his age group again this year.
The next five local finishers were Cameron White, Jamie Saff, Will Cole, myself, and Ryan Cushenan.
Alex Ganskow, Sheena Wisler, Levi Brown, and Cindra London then crossed the finish line in the near perfect weather that had been the good fortune of this year’s runners, organizers, and volunteers.
Speaking of volunteers, there were nearly two hundred of them. They staffed everything from the packet pickups in both Ouray and Telluride the night before, to the six aid stations on the 17 miles of the mountain course. Gratitude also goes to the communications and emergency services personnel.
More Montrose area runners came in: James Parmer, Emily Imus, Connor Hardy, and Doug Buss, making it in before the increasing heat of midday developed at the finish line.
Well before the end of the event, three more local runners completed it: Kevin Kipp, Aimee Quadri, and Amy Jensen. Much later, the last one of 1,088 finishers made it across the line, in just over seven hours. 1,249 had begun the race at 7:30 in Ouray.
As happens every year, many runners who signed up in the 20-minute window at 6 a.m. on the first of June had been unable to be at the starting line. Recent COVID infections, summer injuries, and other conflicts kept away about 20% of the 1,546 who were registered.
Among both the faster and slower finishers that day, one comment was most widely reported. That is the observation that the loose rock underfoot on the rutted mining roads of the downhill side were exceptionally difficult to run on.
No surprise here, as the run registration forms repeatedly point out that “this is an extremely difficult race for well-prepared athletes.” Many of the experienced Imogene Pass runners from previous years and decades reported having been hoping for some rain the day before the event.
That is because a prior rain can provide moisture that acts as a binder and stabilizer for the loose dirt, naturally occurring gravel, and even larger stones on those steep, historic mining roads that are 99% of the course. When those roads have no moisture in them, that gravel and those stones become ball-bearings underfoot.
Therefore, unless having significant experience with running on such surfaces, a runner is at increased risk for falls and injuries unless they greatly decrease their speed. Previous experience can produce better eye-to-foot coordination and allow surprisingly fast running on those downhills.
The upper 4 of the 7 miles of downhill road through the ghost town of Tomboy have almost no level spots of even the size of a footprint. It is extremely mentally fatiguing to be quickly, constantly, making several judgments on foot placement every second.
To pass another runner on such a convoluted surface requires even more complicated combinations of depth perception, limb coordination, and control of acceleration.
Most of the thousand runners in this race spend an uninterrupted hour or two running downhill, after having ascended the five thousand feet of elevation gain up to the Pass on their own two legs. It is quite remarkable and certainly praiseworthy that prior months of training keep the number of injuries from falls very, very low, given these conditions.
Minimizing potential leg cramps that often occur with dehydration is another skill that one learns in such a multi-hour event at high altitude in somewhat austere conditions such as these. Knowing how much liquid an individual needs to consume at each of the six aid stations is somewhat of an art and a skill to be acquired over time.
All of the above challenges combine to create the experience that drew participants from 35 U.S. states and six foreign countries.
Plus, the views from the race course are spectacular, as most of us around here know already.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He appreciates all of the work that race organizers and volunteers put forth. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.