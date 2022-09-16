High above timberline last Saturday morning, a mile below Imogene Pass, Rick Trujillo re-positioned an orange cone bearing a large black numeral 9.

That meant that hundreds of us had run and hiked up 9 miles so far, and gained about 4,000 vertical feet. Looking behind and below us, one could see hundreds more runners, putting one foot in front of the other. Ouray native Rick Trujillo had first put on this race 49 years ago.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?