OUTDOORS: In search of the rare ringtail

If you were to ask an outdoor person to name off some of the wildlife found in Colorado, you will probably hear deer, elk, mountain lion, sheep, etc. What you probably won’t hear someone mention would be a Couch’s spadefoot, a ferruginous hawk, or a Preble’s Meadow jumping mouse.
Our state is home to 55 species of fish, 500 species of birds and more than 900 species of animals. I have no idea how many different species I have come across during my tracks into the wild as there are a few I have never even heard of.
One species I have never seen is the ringtail. Ringtails are known by several other names. They are called miner’s cats in some areas because they are often found around mines where they hunt the rodents that hung around the mines and the miner’s food supplies.
Miners would capture the ringtail and domesticate them to hunt the mice and rats in their cabins, like a house cat. Often a hole was cut in a small box and placed near the wood stove as a dark, warm place for the animal to sleep during the day, coming out after dark to rid the cabin of vermin.
In other locales, they are referred to as civet cats because when they are frightened, or they feel threatened, they secrete a vile and disgusting odor from their anal glands in self-defense. This behavior would make you think they were a relative of the skunk.
This adorable creature is neither a cat nor a skunk, but a member of the raccoon family. The scientific name, because I know you were wondering, is Bassariscus astutus. In August of 1986, the ringtail became the Arizona state mammal.
Being nocturnal with excellent eyesight and hearing, the ringtail is a small, secretive little creature, weighing in at around 3 pounds. Their tails are about 17 inches long, about half their entire body length, with a ringed pattern of light and dark rings, like a raccoon. They have large eyes surrounded by white rings of fur, large, rounded ears, short legs and a gray-colored body.
Ringtails are great climbers and use that long tail for balance. They can climb vertical walls and cliffs because they can rotate their hind feet 180 degrees, giving them a good grip for descending the same vertical walls and cliffs.
The rings on the tail also serve as a defense mechanism. Predators see the rings as a distraction and target the white rings, rather than the body where the vital organs are located, giving the ringtail a good chance to escape.
And speaking of the enemies of the ringtail, some predators do prey upon them. Among these predators are the coyote, bobcat and the great horned owl. If the predators don’t get them, the ringtail can make it to 9 years of age in the wild and much longer in captivity.
A ringtail’s home is called a den. They den up in tree hollows, rock crevices, a burrow abandoned by another animal, mine shafts, and abandoned buildings. Some ringtails have been known to make a den in the attic of an occupied home.
The ringtail have developed an extremely sharp set of teeth. Those sharp teeth are perfect for their diet of rodents, insects, rabbits and ground squirrels. They will also happily feed on snakes, lizards, birds, frogs, acorns, berries and fruit from the orchard. Obviously, they are not picky eaters.
It may be difficult to see one of these little creatures with them being nocturnal and very shy, but you just might be able to hear one if you get close. They are known for a wide range of calls. When attacked, not only will the attacker get a full dose of the skunk like spray, but he will also probably get a blast of an ear-shattering scream to go along with it. Adult ringtails communicate with each other with a loud barking-like sound, or sometimes a wail, while the young ones speak in a series of chirps and squeaks.
Reportedly there are nine states the ringtail calls home. They are commonly seen in desert areas of the Southwestern states but have also been spotted in the foothills of the Colorado Front Range and the canyons of the Western Slope.
Ringtails are classified as a species of least concern. A least concern species is a species that has not been categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as evaluated as not being a focus of species conservation. They do not qualify as threatened, near threatened, or conservation dependent.
In February of 2019, a Colorado Springs news station (KOAA) published a story and video of a ringtail that walked inside of a Burger King in Canon City. Apparently, nobody would take his order, so the ringtail left on his own accord.
In the off chance you do encounter a ringtail in the wild, you would probably be best off to just snap a picture and keep your distance. I doubt you really want to tangle with a creature that has such a sharp set of teeth, powerful legs, an ear-piercing scream, and get a dose of skunk-like spray, just for startling him.
