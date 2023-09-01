OUTDOORS: It is all up from here

“Could you drive my truck for me?”
Those were the first words spoken to me by the driver of a White Freightliner, parked halfway into the ascending lane, on U.S. 550, near a tight turn.
I didn't quite know how to answer, at first. It was last Saturday morning and I was running up to Red Mountain Pass, when I had to carefully run past that stopped eighteen-wheeler, and the driver had leaned out the window of his cab to motion me over to him.
His eyes and face exhibited something like a hybrid of worry and fear, with an overlay of disbelief.
I watched him very closely as I replied to him and quizzed him purposefully about his odd request. Had he suddenly become ill? Was he having a cardiac event or nervous system malfunction that would prevent his continued driving his tractor-trailer rig up and over Red Mountain pass?
Let's refer to him as Bobby. I began checking Bobby's vital signs as best I could, standing in the highway in my running shoes and wearing a minimal pack. Those exam results and questioning did seem to rule out any of those previously mentioned diagnoses.
Eventually it became more clear that the steep drop-offs he had been driving past since heading south from Ouray were the source of his odd request and seemingly bizarre behavior.
Bobby, being from south Texas, had suddenly realized that he has a fear of heights, at least the dramatic heights seen from the edge of that highway.
And Bobby knew that he had to get off of that mountainside before he could gather his wits.
His dispatcher wisely insisted by phone that emergency medical services (EMS) be called, in case it was more than the anxiety. He further advised temporarily abandoning the truck, until the driver's health and safety could be assured.
We made that call to EMS, and I told Bobby that his truck was a real hazard as it sat there halfway blocking the southbound lane. To his credit, he said he thought that, if I could direct him, he could drive it just enough forward to get it out of the roadway. So that is what we did.
In a very timely way, EMS arrived and expertly checked out Bobby, having determined that he had no immediate injury or other medical condition to warrant an ambulance ride.
I wished him and them well and set off again on my run up the pass. I knew that rain and possible lightning were forecast for 1 p.m. or so, and I was now 45 minutes closer to running into that on my ascent to Red Mountain Pass, where I had parked my car.
On my way further up the road, I made sure to stay entirely off the highway, even when it meant running in the rocks in the drainage course adjacent to the highway. I wanted to give drivers in both directions plenty of space to make their way along.
After a bit, I realized how little I ever get to see of the sides of those canyon and mountain walls when I drive it, since that road especially demands absolutely all of a driver's attention.
That is when I came upon the sight of the four workers who clearly have the exact opposite of Bobby's fear of heights.
These four were working impossibly high up the Blue Willow avalanche path, building the concrete foundation upon which the new Gazex avalanche control device is being permanently mounted.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), it will use a mix of oxygen and propane, or hydrogen gas, in exploder nozzles, to produce controlled avalanches in order to better protect the highway travel beneath.
Remotely controlled, they are expected to reduce the hazards of using explosives in howitzers as has been done up there in past winters.
The rolling thunder had begun when I was still a half mile short of the pass. Minutes after I arrived at my car, the rains came on heavily.
On my way driving back down to Ouray, I saw the semi-truck still sitting by the highway. Calling the dispatcher's number, he urged me to help him by finding someone local to drive that truck down.
So I thought of Vogy, of Vogy's Housemoving.
Within a bit more than an hour, Tom Vogenthaler arrived, fired up the White Freightliner, drove it uphill to Crystal Lake where he could get it turned around, and then drove it down to Ridgway, where Bobby got back in his driver's seat and could continue on his cross-country route.
A little older and a little wiser about places like the Million Dollar Highway.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He knew he was not the guy to say yes to driving a semi-truck over the pass. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.